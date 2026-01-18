I'm off to the World Economic Forum to catch Klaus Schwab!

I’m with our cameraman Lincoln Jay, at the airport in Toronto, about to take a night flight to Zurich, Switzerland.

Then we’ll drive to the town of Klosters.

Then we’ll take a train to the town of Davos.

Our Australian colleagues Avi Yemini and Benji Chung are coming from even farther away.

It’s a very long journey, but that’s the only way to get the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

(Actually, that’s not quite true — many delegates take a private jet to a nearby landing strip, and then a private helicopter to the meetings. Meetings where they’ll tell you to reduce your carbon footprint and eat less meat.)

It’s hard to get to Davos, and very expensive. They make it that way on purpose. Literally every hotel room is pre-booked in advance by the WEF — if you’re not an insider, you have to stay a town away, like we do. And even in surrounding towns, prices are literally ten times normal for this one week.

Which keeps pretty much everyone “normal” away.

Which is precisely why Rebel News has to be there, to do our accountability-style journalism that the mainstream media refuses to do!

There are actually hundreds of journalists at Davos, but they all pay to attend. They’re members of the WEF. So they would never, ever rock the boat. They’re there to get access to the world’s VVIPs — oligarchs, politicians, the “masters of the universe”. This is George Soros’s favourite conference. Bill Gates, too.

But because they think they’re only amongst friends, they let their guard down. Literally — because there are so many well-armed Swiss police everywhere, these VVIPs walk around without an entourage. So we can walk right up to them to ask them questions.

Like we do every year — whether it’s Albert Bourla of Pfizer, Larry Fink of Blackrock or even Greta Thunberg, when she still cared about “global warming”.

It’s very hard and very expensive to go to Davos. But we think it’s worth it. Do you?

If so, please do me a favour and help me cover the extremely high costs of staying in the region during this key week. I promise we’ll give you reporting that you simply won’t find anywhere else. Please go to www.WEFReports.com.

And if you’re able to chip in $100 or more to our crowdfunding campaign, I’ll invite you to a very special, live Zoom town hall meeting, right from Davos, where Avi and I will give you a private report on how it’s going, and answer your questions! That’s Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. MT. (I hate to say it, that’s 3 a.m. in Davos, but we’ll make sure we’re up to take your questions!)

Avi Yemini is so good at this — he’s fast on his feet, both literally and figuratively!

I’m getting good at it too, if I do say so myself. My favourite moment last year was when we caught Blackrock’s CEO Larry Fink and he was so angry with us, he took out his personal cell phone and took photos of each of us as some sort of bizarre threat! That tells me we are on the right track!

Thanks for your support. We’ll start reporting as soon as we hit the ground — maybe even earlier, if we see some oligarchs on the plane! (I bet Chrystia Freeland will be there — she was on the WEF’s board for years. Then again, she’s probably going on a private jet.)