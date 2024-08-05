Officeworks under fire again after second antisemitic incident is exposed

Join the Rebel News Israel Solidarity Mission: November 10 - 19, 2024 Are you ready to see the truth for yourself? Join Rebel News on an exclusive Israel Solidarity Mission from November 10-19, a trip like no other, designed especially for Rebel News fans. This isn't your typical tourist jaunt—this is a raw, real, and unfiltered journey into the heart of Israel, where you will witness the aftermath of the October 7th Hamas massacre and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the resilient people of Israel. Take Action

An Officeworks employee, who came under fire after she refused service to a Jewish man due to her "pro-Palestinian" stance, was involved in a separate anti-Semitic incident weeks prior.

On January 28, a Jewish woman was told by the same employee that it was “impossible” to print her pictures in the desired size because “the Jews had used all the paper.” Despite this, the employee remained at Officeworks.

This incident led the Jewish customer to take Officeworks to an anti-discrimination tribunal. In response, senior Officeworks executives and staff are set to attend an antisemitism awareness course led by the Executive Council of Australian Jewry.

The employee was scheduled to visit the Melbourne Holocaust Museum with her area manager and regional HR manager as part of a disciplinary process following the January 28 incident.

However, the second incident occurred on March 5, a day before the planned visit. Officeworks claimed it was unaware of this incident until March 13.

Officeworks stated the museum visit had a "profound impact" on the employee.

“The visit resulted in their understanding and realisation of the gravity and impact of their actions,” a spokeswoman said, adding that the employee showed remorse.

The man involved in the second incident remains anonymous due to fear of retribution and is proceeding with anti-discrimination legal action. He expressed frustration at being treated as “just a dissatisfied customer” rather than a victim of discrimination.

Officeworks' management, including managing director Sarah Hunter, have now been forced to apologise, claiming that there is no place for discrimination within the company. However, the situation has led to online pledges from customers to boycott the chain.