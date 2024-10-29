OFFSIDE! Rugby gender bender wants to silence Rebel News coverage of his behaviour

Astute viewers of this channel may know that this Rebel News reporter was served with a Summons to Appear in a Guelph, Ont., courtroom back in September.

The complainant is none other than Ash Davis, the man who sometimes thinks he’s a woman… so that he can play rugby against real women and frequently injure real women. And incredibly, the thin-skinned Ash is now using law enforcement and the courts to try to shut down our practice of journalism!

Here’s what the summons states:

Ash Davis says he/she has reasonable grounds to fear and does fear that you will cause personal injury or will damage the property of Ash Davis, or will commit an offence under Section 162.1 of the Criminal Code on account of a threat made on or about the 22nd day of July, 2023 and the 26th day of August, 2023 at the Town of Fergus in the words or to the effect following, that is to say: Unwanted contact and broadcasting information.

A bit garbled, we grant you that. But in any event, what pray tell, is Section 162.1? Here it is verbatim:

Everyone who knowingly publishes, distributes, transmits, sells, makes available or advertises an intimate image of a person knowing that the person depicted in the image did not give their consent to that conduct, or being reckless as to whether or not that person gave their consent to that conduct, is guilty (a) of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than five years; or (b) of an offence punishable on summary conviction.

It almost sounds as though Rebel News was distributing “revenge porn” regarding Ash Davis. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Rather, for more than a year now, we have covered the Ash Davis story because, well, someone had to. And when it comes to the mainstream media, radical transgenderism is too much of a third rail issue — either that or the Trudeau-funded woke sluggos are 100% onboard when it comes to radical transgenderism.

Of note, we paused our coverage of Ash Davis in May when I was arrested by the Ontario Provincial Police. The OPP didn’t want me to say anything “rude” to Davis. And since there’s no such thing as a Criminal Code charge for rudeness, the OPP instead arrested me for “trespassing”… except that I wasn’t trespassing. Me and my Rebel News colleagues were in a public park standing where all the spectators had converged. If I was arrested for “trespassing”, why wasn’t everyone else?

And say, exactly when did the OPP become such a woke disgrace?

But Ash isn’t done yet with his vendetta.

So it was that I recently showed up to a Guelph courtroom to hear Ash Davis make the case against Rebel News. We think this is beyond fascinating. What exactly is his goal? Is this about seeking a peace bond against me, prohibiting him from coming within 100 metres of the shemale? If so, why so? I, nor anyone else at Rebel News, are a threat to Davis.

As well, as noted previously, he has an issue with “broadcasting information” about him. Is he/she/it going to ask a judge to censor our videos? It looks that way, even though we were practicing public interest journalism in public places. If scrubbing the Internet of his shenanigans is the goal here, then this specimen is proving yet again that Rebel News boss Ezra Levant was clairvoyant when he predicted 2024 would be the year of censorship.

But get this: we must continue to speculate about the motives and desires of Ash Davis. That’s because he/she did not show up for his/her own court matter! Normally, that typically means the matter gets tossed. But not this time. In the wisdom of the court, Ash is deserving of another chance. Why? Well, likely because as the saying goes these days: “If it’s good its trans and if it’s trans it’s good.”

And so it is that I will be back in a Guelph courtroom on Nov. 5. Wonder if Ash Davis will show up? And if he/she doesn’t, does this transgender get yet another chance to accomplish who knows what…

But in the final analysis, Rebel News committed no crimes whatsoever vis-a-vis our coverage of Ash Davis. This is a story that remains very much in the public interest — namely, a biological man being allowed to violate World Rugby rules and physically injure real females in the process.

As well, we never trespassed upon private property. There never was an assault committed against Ash Davis. Nor was there ever a threat of assault uttered against Ash Davis. His claims are not only boldfaced lies but outright defamation.

Bottom line: the brass at too many law enforcement agencies are now comprised and perverted in their pursuit of the unholy trinity of diversity, equity, and inclusion. And next month, I'll find out if the judicial system is in lockstep; if the courtrooms, like too many cop shops, have also devolved into a woke joke institutions beholden to radical transgender activism.

Stay tuned for the next chapter of “transanity.”