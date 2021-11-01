On the ground at COP26: The UN's climate hypocrisy convention is underway

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The United Nations climate change conference has kicked off.

Hosted in Glasgow, leaders from around the globe are once again gathering together to lecture us plebs on how we should “do better” for the sake of the climate. All whilst these same lecturers are chauffeured to this event in a comfy private aircraft, 4x4 vehicles and are put up in five-star hotels to keep them comfy.

My plan over the next few days covering the event is to speak to the people demonstrating outside and to point out the hypocrisies of the elite and climate change activists who speak down to those who are skeptical of the event.

Predictably, Rebel News has been denied access, with the UN now claiming that there are no previous records of Rebel attending. All of this despite plenty of video evidence showing Sheila Gunn Reid's previous attendance at UN climate conferences.

It's no surprise that they don't want us to bring you the other side of the story from the climate conference. On the other hand, if you'd like to support our efforts, you can keep updated on my reports and help fund our coverage at RebelUN.com.