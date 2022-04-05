'One big air sandwich,' Megyn Kelly slams Kamala Harris over foreign policy

AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File

Journalist Megyn Kelly took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her “one big air sandwich” over Harris’ response to a question about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin “should be removed.”

Speaking to the “Ruthless” podcast hosts on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Monday, Kelly spoke of the crisis on the southern border, with one guest joking that “good news is Kamala’s on it because nobody has more clearly articulated” President Joe Biden’s vision at the border.

The host said, “well, that’s true. That’s true. I mean really, truly, what she says is probably a good articulation of our vision.”

“If you can figure it out, I guess that’s the policy. She is one big air sandwich. Right? Everything she says,” Kelly said.

“Well, just for fun and since you raised it, here she [Harris] was asked…she was asked if Vladimir Putin should be removed, and basically the answer was ‘I’ve been to Poland.’”

A clip of the interview, which was shared on YouTube, introduces a video of Harris’ comments on MSNBC, in which MSNBC host Joy Reid asked Harris if she agreed with Biden that Putin “should no longer be the leader of Russia.”

“Listen, I think that you framed the point quite accurately and well, which is America’s policy has been and will continue to be focused on the real issue at hand, which is one the needs of the Ukrainian people which we will continue to support…but also ensuring that there’s going to be serious consequence for Vladimir Putin and Russian aggression as it relates to Ukraine,” Harris says in the clip.

“Which is why our policy from the beginning has been about ensuring that there are going to be real costs exacted against Russia in the form of severe sanctions, which we know are having a real impact and an immediate impact, not to mention the longer-term impact, which is about saying there’s going to be consequence and accountability when you commit the kinds of atrocities that he is committing,” she added.

“And I think the president has been an extraordinary leader, to your point Joy, I’ve been to Poland,” Harris continued. “I was in Romania. I’ve been to Europe, I think, probably at least three times in the last four months. I was in Munich, Germany, where I gave a speech…I was in France before that speaking with heads of state about this issue among many other issues.”

During the interview, Harris states that the United States is “not into regime change, and that is not our policy.”

Speaking to the podcast, Kelly said that Harris is basically saying that “and they all love what we are doing.”

The podcast hosts quipped that when Harris was asked about foreign policy all she did was give the public her “travel itinerary.”