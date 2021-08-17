ONE Covid case sends New Zealand into lockdown

“Stay local and do not congregate. Don’t talk to your neighbours. Please keep to your bubbles. It comes down again to those very simple principles. We know from overseas cases of the Delta variant that it can be spread by people simply walking past one another. So, keep those movements outside to the bare minimum,” said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in an earlier press conference.

JUST IN - New Zealand to enter nationwide lockdown after detecting 1st local case for 170 days: "Do not talk to your neighbors."pic.twitter.com/jCJSU5g0nw — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 17, 2021

The island nation shut itself down over a single Covid case yesterday. After testing, there are now four new cases of Covid, placing New Zealand into a level four alert where only ‘essential contact between people’ is allowed.

One of the positive cases is a fully vaccinated health worker at Auckland City Hospital. The hospital has since brought in extra Covid measures to restrict movement.

The three-day lockdown is part of Ardern’s ‘go hard and go early’ approach to Covid.

There are four new cases of #COVID19 to confirm this morning. Additional details and any further cases will be announced at 1pm. https://t.co/aqkrB5qQUm — Ministry of Health - Manatū Hauora (@minhealthnz) August 17, 2021

“As it is, we are one of the last countries in the world to have the Delta variant in our community. This has given us the chance to learn from others. And while this is a situation that no one wants to be in, there are benefits to being amongst the last. “We are in the position to learn from experience overseas and what actions work, and what actions don’t work. “Delta has been called a game-changer,” said Ardern, at a Covid press conference this morning.

Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula are expected to be under level four alert for at least seven days, due to their higher population density.

While this is the first case of community Covid in over six months, it has come at a high cost to residents of New Zealand. The nation has been turned into a prison state, locking itself off from the rest of the world.

New Zealand going into lockdown after ONE case of coronavirus was detected in Auckland.



That’s completely sane.



Totally. — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) August 17, 2021

Over the course of the pandemic, New Zealand has reported 2,926 cases and 26 deaths. All of their deaths were in the over fifties category, with the majority being over seventy – which is similar to global statistics.

Ardern has indicated that she intends to stick to New Zealand’s Covid-Zero policy indefinitely. The earliest that vaccinated travellers from low risk countries can expect to enter New Zealand is 2022.