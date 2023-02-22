It's been one year since the Freedom Convoy was dismantled!

E-transfer (Canada):

The Freedom Convoy has gathered people from all over! And all of them gathered for the same thing, asking the government to lift the health restrictions and get their basic freedom back. This demonstration lasted three weeks and ended abruptly when the police dismantled everything for two days, from February 18-19, 2022.

The Emergencies Act was invoked by Justin Trudeau on February 14, 2022. Last Friday, February 17, we learned of the verdict of the commission of inquiry. Commissioner Paul Rouleau deemed it appropriate to invoke the Emergencies Act, which is a war measure, against normal and peaceful citizens.

The next day, Saturday, February 18, a demonstration was held in Ottawa to commemorate the anniversary of the dismantlement of the Freedom Convoy. A few hundred people were present to show their support for the cause. Several police and law enforcement officers were present, they barricaded Wellington Street and the surrounded the streets.

During the demonstration on Parliament Hill, a group of counter-demonstrators gathered on the other side of the street to demonstrate their disagreement and hatred for the convoy’s supporters.

A march took place in the streets of Ottawa, which was briefly stopped in front of the CTV Ottawa office to protest against the mainstream media.

The MASSIVE march has stopped (unexpectedly) in front of CTV Ottawa and the freedom fighters are now protesting the mainstream media pic.twitter.com/uScNXP7xCN — The Pleb 🇨🇦 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) February 18, 2023

In this report you will get several testimonies from people about what took place during the dismantling in Ottawa last year.