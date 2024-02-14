Only 13% of Anglophone or Allophone Canadians have trust in the media
According to data from StatsCan, 'For trust in media, the next highest provincial rates were the Atlantic provinces (15%), Ontario and British Columbia (13% each) and the Prairie provinces (12%).'
Quebecers had the highest trust in media by region at 21%, while the prairie provinces had the lowest at 12%.
These findings about the plummeting trust in media are from a new StatsCan report titled, "Percentage of the population who reported a high level of trust in the media and high level of confidence in institutions, by language spoken most often at home, 2023."
Over two-thirds (68%) of Canadians struggling to make ends meet had low levels of trust in the news or information they received from the media. Another 22% had neutral levels of trust, and 10% had high levels
According to the data:
In general, levels of confidence in institutions were highest among those living in Quebec, where 36% had high confidence in institutions, and 21% had high trust in news or information from the media.
For confidence in institutions, the next highest provincial rates were the Prairie provinces (27%), Ontario (25%), British Columbia (24%) and the Atlantic provinces (23%).
For trust in media, the next highest provincial rates were the Atlantic provinces (15%), Ontario and British Columbia (13% each) and the Prairie provinces (12%).
People living in urban areas were more likely to report high confidence in institutions (28%) than their rural counterparts (24%), but they did not differ in their likelihood of reporting high trust in news and information from the media (15% for each group).
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
Email the Senate
Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Senate urging them to put a stop to Trudeau's censorship Bill!send an email
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.