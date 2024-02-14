Only 13% of Anglophone or Allophone Canadians have trust in the media

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

By Sheila Gunn Reid Email the Senate Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Senate urging them to put a stop to Trudeau's censorship Bill! send an email

Quebecers had the highest trust in media by region at 21%, while the prairie provinces had the lowest at 12%.

These findings about the plummeting trust in media are from a new StatsCan report titled, "Percentage of the population who reported a high level of trust in the media and high level of confidence in institutions, by language spoken most often at home, 2023."

Over two-thirds (68%) of Canadians struggling to make ends meet had low levels of trust in the news or information they received from the media. Another 22% had neutral levels of trust, and 10% had high levels

According to the data: