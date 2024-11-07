Ontario Court upholds revocation of Dr. Mark Trozzi’s medical license over misinformation

In a sobering decision, three Ontario court justices have upheld an October 2023 tribunal ruling that found Dr. Mark Trozzi guilty of professional misconduct and incompetence, which ultimately led to the revocation of his medical license. The justices determined that while Dr. Trozzi is free to express his views, his unrefuted claims on the COVID-19 science, coined “misinformation,” crossed a line that deserved severe professional consequences.

Dr. Trozzi, a now former emergency room physician, had been under investigation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) for his vocal opposition to public health measures and his claims about what he refers to as a "Criminal COVID Enterprise." Despite his legal team's efforts to defend his right to express his beliefs, the court upheld the tribunals decision in branding him “ungovernable.”

Justices Meyers, Newton, and Shore acknowledged Dr. Trozzi’s right to free speech but made it clear that freedom of expression does not shield individuals from the legal and professional repercussions of exercising it. The appeal court's verdict also upheld the CPSO's decision to fine Trozzi nearly $100,000.

Trozzi's lawyer, Michael Alexander, shared that the case centered around the contention that Trozzi's claims about the vaccine were never sufficiently refuted. He argued that the CPSO's assertion of a broad "overwhelming consensus" on vaccine safety failed to address the scientific evidence Trozzi had put forward.

Yet, the justices dismissed this defence, insisting that scientific discourse must remain confined within professional boundaries —boundaries that were effectively silenced during the height of COVID hysteria, when sweeping censorship and explicit threats of reprimand made open debate all but impossible.

The court also pointed to Trozzi's more inflammatory statements, including calls for the "lawful" killing of prominent figures like Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Alexander argued these political statements should have been considered – and balanced – in the context of Trozzi's scientific critiques.

Alexander contends that further legal battles are unlikely to succeed, given that the Court of Appeal appears indifferent to the right to free expression when it challenges politically-favoured narratives, and continues to unquestioningly uphold the "safe and effective" mantra promoted by pharmaceutical interests.

“They have already sent the message that we don’t want these COVID-19 loud mouth professionals messing up our administrative state,” says Alexander.

“If you’re somebody who speaks too politically like Jordan Peterson, the court of appeal is not going to hear whether somebody has trampled on your right to free expression. If you’ve been discussing COVID science, you’re not going to get a hearing. If you’re arguing that the college should never have proceeded against you because it didn’t have reasonable and probable grounds for its investigation, the court of appeal is not going to hear you. We have a crisis of legitimacy in our court system now.”