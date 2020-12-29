EZRA LIVE: Ontario Finance Min. Rod Phillips claims ignorance of Boxing Day shutdown after confessing to int'l travel

  • December 29, 2020
Ontario's Finance Minister Rod Phillips has confessed to travelling outside of Canada this month and defended his action by claiming ignorance of the December 26 province-wide shutdown.

According to Lucas Meyer of Newstalk1010, Phillips' office said that the trip was “previously planned” and took place some time after the close of legislature.

Phillips admits:

“Had I been aware then of the eventual December 26th shutdown, we would have cancelled.”

Phillips, the Progressive Conservative MPP for Ajax, stated in March of this year that COVID-19 is “an extraordinary threat to the health and economy of Ontario... the greatest we've faced in my lifetime.”

Minister Phillips' office is “not providing” further details on the trip.

