EZRA LIVE: Ontario Finance Min. Rod Phillips claims ignorance of Boxing Day shutdown after confessing to int'l travel
Ontario's Finance Minister Rod Phillips has confessed to travelling outside of Canada this month and defended his action by claiming ignorance of the December 26 province-wide shutdown.
According to Lucas Meyer of Newstalk1010, Phillips' office said that the trip was “previously planned” and took place some time after the close of legislature.
Phillips admits:
“Had I been aware then of the eventual December 26th shutdown, we would have cancelled.”
Phillips, the Progressive Conservative MPP for Ajax, stated in March of this year that COVID-19 is “an extraordinary threat to the health and economy of Ontario... the greatest we've faced in my lifetime.”
Minister Phillips' office is “not providing” further details on the trip.
That doesn’t make sense: “Had I been aware then of the eventual Dec. 26 shutdown, we would have cancelled.” So, when the lockdown was announced he didn’t cancel his plans? Can restaurants follow the same rule? And who’s “we”? Will he quarantine when he comes back from the beach? https://t.co/FviFxKHJyh— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) December 29, 2020