Ontario MPP calls for further restrictions on big box retailers during COVID lockdown

Progressive Conservative MPP and federal Conservative candidate Gila Martow is siding with small businesses with the news that more regions around Toronto will be moving into a lockdown on Monday, December 14.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community," reads the note from Martow.

In part, her statement reads:

Since the beginning of this pandemic, I have always advocated to ensure we balance the need to keep people safe with measures that support small businesses. While I recognize and appreciate the need to limit large gatherings, I stand with Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti’s call for further restrictions on big box retailers while allowing small businesses to remain open. Big box retailers like Walmart should not be permitted to enrich themselves on the backs of small businesses simply because they can afford to hire well-connected lobbyists like Melissa Lantsman to get them preferential treatment.

Melissa Lantsman and David Tarrant are two former staffers to Ontario premier Doug Ford who have been hired by Walmart as lobbyists.