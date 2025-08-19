Ontario police charge a man for defending his home against an intruder. We’ve got to help!

I just got off the phone with Jeremy McDonald, a dad from Lindsay, Ontario. A man broke into his house at 3 a.m. when Jeremy was sleeping. There was an altercation and police arrived on the scene. Turns out, the intruder was a violent, serial criminal known to police.

But police charged Jeremy, the homeowner, with aggravated assault and other offences! For defending his own home!

This is outrageous. I made three promises to Jeremy:

1. We’ll report on this story every step of the way.

2. We’ll set up a petition at www.CastleLawNow.com — calling for the strengthening of the law that a man’s home is his castle.

3. We’ll crowdfund his legal bills, so he doesn't have to go into debt to defend himself.

Canada is in the middle of a crime wave. It’s bad enough that serial criminals are marauding around our neighbourhoods. But it’s outrageous that a man who protects his own home is charged as a criminal by the same police who didn’t protect him.

We need to strengthen our rights to self-defence. And we need to help Jeremy. If you agree with me, please go to www.CastleLawNow.com, sign the petition, and help us crowdfund Jeremy’s lawyer.

P.S. David Menzies has volunteered to be our lead journalist on this case — David is known for fighting for the little guy.

P.P.S. You can do your part, too, by signing our petition at www.CastleLawNow.com. And if you can, please help us crowdfund Jeremy’s lawyers at the same website.