Ontario Provincial Police go all-in on radical trans agenda

Recently, on March 31 to be precise, the “International Transgender Day of Visibility” took place. Was it good for you?

Of note, International Transgender Day of Visibility should not be confused with Pride Day, Pride Week, Pride Month nor Pride Season.

Nor should International Transgender Day of Visibility be confused with Trans Awareness Month nor Trans Parent Day nor International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia nor Transgender Day of Remembrance.

And yes, that’s just scratching the surface, folks, when it comes to days, weeks and months set side to commemorate society’s most protected class… Indeed, it’s like half the bloody calendar has been set aside to honour the lunatic fringe.

How come we don’t have International Day of Napolean Bonaparte Visibility — you know, to honour those individuals who believe they are a French 18th Century general?

Speaking of the military, how odd that the people in society who most deserve to be honoured — our war veterans, our war dead — get only one solitary day in November. But we digress…

In any event, it was most interesting to observe that the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Provincial Police Association went out of their way to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility. This explains a lot. More on this later.

Here’s what the OPP stated on an X posting:

International Transgender Day of Visibility is dedicated to honouring transgender and gender diverse people and raising awareness about the challenges faced by trans and gender diverse communities. The OPP is committed to fostering safe, supportive and inclusive communities for all.

Question: what are “gender diverse people”? That’s a new one. And shouldn’t the OPP be concerned about… law enforcement? But never mind…

Not to be outdone, the police union, the OPPA, posted this on X:

March 31, 2025 is International Transgender Day of Visibility. The OPP Association strives every day for a safe, supportive and inclusive work environment for all of our members. One of our police officer members shared their journey on a recent podcast. Listen on all podcast platforms, Youtube or on the OPPA website.

Well, knock us down with a feather: the union actually produced a transgender podcast? We checked it out. We wish we hadn’t because it was very much akin to a descent into madness.

The OPPA podcast is entitled “10-5” and it is hosted by Scott Mills who has all the enthusiasm of an undertaker on Sominex.

The interviewee is Tate Pearson, who works out of the OPP Dryden detachment. You know, it gets really, really cold in Dryden. At minus 40, you can freeze your ball bearings off. But Tate doesn’t have to worry about that, because despite the masculine name, Tate is actually a chick pretending to be a man.

Diversity, equity and inclusion, you understand…

Apparently, Tate had a meeting with OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique. Not to receive a medal, but just because Tate is trans. Carrique is yet another politicized police chief. And you know, Tate doesn’t know it, but she’s really just a pawn. She’s the poster girl for the OPP’s diversity shtick.

That’s it, that’s all.

That’s what’s going on in Windsor right now at the Windsor Police Service. Jonathan Roehler is a dude pretending to be a chick. The rank-and-file police officers loathe this guy, but they’ve been told to suck it up because Jonathan, who now goes by the name “Jane”, is the Windsor Police Service’s poster boy for DEI. It’s a virus that needs to be snuffed out.

But at the end of the day, what does all this transmania mean in tangible terms?

For starters, it’s an indicator that yet another institution has been captured and corrupted by the proponents of the radical trans agenda. The OPP and OPPA should be about law enforcement, not gender politics. But that’s clearly no longer the case. Cops are being replaced by social engineers of a particular leaning.

As well, seeing all of this transgender propaganda on the OPP and OPPA websites, we experienced an epiphany. Because at long last we now have an answer as to why this very Rebel News reporter was falsely arrested in Fergus, Ont., last May.

As you may recall, we were doing a follow-up story regarding the most notorious rugby player on the planet. That would be Ash Tommy Davis, a male who plays for the Fergus women’s rugby team and routinely injuring real female opponents.

This is, by the way, contrary to the rules of the sport’s international governing body, World Rugby. But never mind. DEI in Canada trumps everything.

Woke OPP officers went on to arrest me. The charge? Trespassing. Keep in mind we were conducting a consensual interview with a spectator on the sidelines.

We did not walk upon a single centimetre of the field nor its end zones. We were standing where the spectators were to take in the game. Yet this was an act of “trespass”?

Amazing. So many Ontario communities are experiencing record high crime waves. But the OPP only seem to get truly motivated these days when a thought crime is committed. Isn’t that somewhat queer?

We’re fighting that ludicrous trespass charge in court, of course. We fully expect the charge to be dismissed. But again, the process is the penalty, isn’t it, especially given the time involved and our legal fees?

By the way, we did reach out to the OPP and the OPPA for comment. Both never responded. So much for “visibility.”

Bottom line: thanks to International Transgender Day of Visibility, it has become very visible indeed that both the OPP and OPPA are “all-in” when it comes to the radical transgender agenda.

This once proud police force has been co-opted and captured and infiltrated by leftist radicals who are now pushing a ludicrous manifesto. Odd, isn’t it? We thought we had a majority Conservative government in Ontario. Or maybe Premier Doug Ford's PCs themselves have transitioned into NDPers?.

Hey, if the shoe fits. Golly, we wonder if Premier Ford is sporting a pair high heels these days?