Ontario’s largest hospital network rescinds autonomy-infringing COVID-19 vaccine mandate

One of Canada’s largest health research organizations known as UHN (the University Health Network) in Toronto has rescinded its nonsensical COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The news came on July 24, a day after Rebel News featured a report from one Ontario hospital still enforcing mask mandates for staff and certain hospital-goers. The report contrasted the knee-jerk policy with the actual evidence-based science showing how community masking makes little to no sense and lacks empirical evidence to support its efficacy.

Before it was rescinded, the policy stated:

"All UHN staff, contractors, researchers, visitors and Essential Care Partners (ECPs) must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This means having at least 2 doses of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days ago. Exemptions may be made for visitors/ECPs who are not vaccinated in special situations. Speak with the patient's care team about exceptions. Pre-approval for an unvaccinated ECP will be needed by the unit or clinic manager, except in an emergency situation."

The policy listed exemption clauses, based on in-patient or outpatient settings, including being under the age of 18, experiencing a mental health crisis, etcetera, etcetera.

In the most recent update on July 24, the section denoting vaccine requirements is removed altogether.

Magical new science appeared and all of a sudden the fundamental right of autonomy to make voluntary informed decisions about one's health is restored.

These mandates originated from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, who put forward Directive 6 on August 17, 2021 – a resource that is now scrubbed from the Ontario government website completely.

The directive was issued to public hospitals, service providers, local health integration networks, and ambulance services governed by various health-related acts,

Implemented on September 7 that year, it required “Every Covered Organization” to “establish, implement and ensure compliance with a COVID-19 vaccination policy requiring its employees, staff, contractors, volunteers and students to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, a medical exemption, or complete an educational session on vaccine benefits.”

The directive required proof of vaccination or medical reasons if the educational session option was removed. Non-compliant individuals had to undergo regular COVID-19 testing, and organizations were required to collect and report vaccination statistics to the Ministry of Health.

It was first announced by the Ontario government on March 9 that this directive was to be formally revoked on March 14, 2022, six months after its implementation.

That same day, the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) released a different set of science, stating “Ontario Hospitals to Maintain Measures to Protect Patient Safety,” which outlined continued pressure on hospitals to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine for staff and new hires.

In their January update, CEO and President of OHA Anthony Dale continued to promote vaccinations as a way to alleviate strain on hospital capacity.

"Ontario Hospital Association strongly urges Ontarians to stay up to date on respiratory illness vaccinations, such as influenza, COVID-19, and RSV, as eligible. It is not only a means to protect the safety of families and communities, but also helps alleviate pressures that the health care system experiences during this time of year,” he said, before scapegoating the unvaccinated.

"Ontario has approximately 22,000 acute care beds staffed and in operation at any given moment. In total, more than 6,000 of these beds are occupied by patients who should be in another more appropriate setting, or who, in some instances, may have been able to avoid admission had they been vaccinated against the seasonal respiratory viruses that continue to pose a threat to the health of many Ontarians, especially our most vulnerable."

Yet infectious disease specialist Dr. Zain Chagla said the opposite – that he was traumatized by what he saw for the first three months after the rollout of the novel injections.

Dr. @zchagla says the medical profession was “traumatized by what happened in January, February & March 2021,”



Those were first 3 months post the miraculous vaccine roll out in Canada



What happened?pic.twitter.com/a1d247IWVT — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 26, 2022

The reason behind why that happened doesn’t seem to be discussed in the mainstream media or by health bureaucrats.

Indeed it was clear by the data that mandates had the opposite effect on COVID cases, as evidenced by this chart posted in January 2022.

In January 2023, Rebel News featured a report on ousted healthcare workers who gathered in solidarity to have their voices heard by CTV News journalist Avis Favaro. They cited compromised patient safety and increased health system strain as a result of these kneejerk policies that saw many take early retirement, go on leave, quit or be terminated over the mandating of still-in-clinical trial injections.

The removal of outdated COVID-19 mandates by major health organizations marks a pivotal return to respecting personal freedom in healthcare decisions, but without robust protections, that freedom remains vulnerable to future infringement.