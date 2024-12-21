Ontario school board SILENT on the return of Busty Lemieux’s prosthetic boobs

Kerry “Busty” Lemieux’s gravity-defying breasts are back on display, Rebel News has learned.

After a brief hiatus, the shop teacher was found sporting Z-cup prosthetics on his dating website profile. He also wore them publicly while shopping in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

However, the publication could not confirm whether Lemieux donned his boobs at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School, his new employer.

The confounding figure garnered international buzz in September of 2023 for wearing the prosthetics at Oakville Trafalgar High School, where he teaches. He routinely showed up to shop class dressed as a grotesque female caricature, adorning giant breasts, a blond wig, a form-fitting white top, and tight bicycle shorts.

Parents were outraged over the Halton District School Board’s (HDSB) failure to enforce a school dress code. Former Education Minister Stephen Lecce also failed to intervene on the matter.

Rather than address the elephant in the room, HDSB moved Lemieux to other schools in the district, then paid him to stay home. Trafalgar’s principal allegedly went on stress leave over the ordeal.

The shop teacher collected full salary and benefits at the time, reported Rebel News.

Soon after, the neighbouring Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) offered Lemieux a job at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton, Ontario.

He reportedly began his teaching gig breast-free, but now photographic evidence shows that the boobs are back. In what capacity remains unknown as of writing.

The principal of Nora Frances Henderson, Tom Fisher, HWDSB spokesperson Allison Reynolds, and Lemieux himself would not confirm or deny if the prosthetic breasts made a comeback in class.

Rebel News caught him at a Burlington, Ontario shopping mall last year without the prosthetics despite claiming to suffer from a medical condition in a prior New York Post interview. Lemieux continues to be accommodated for reasons that remain unclear.

It’s one thing if Lemieux is cosplaying in his private time, but it’s quite another if he is exposing minors to a supposed fetish. So, why the secrecy? Why the lack of disclosure?

The HWDSB is taxpayer-funded – and the people have a right to know.

