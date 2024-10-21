Ontario school refuses to address violent bullying concerns

After a splendid summertime of having fun in the sun, the kids are back at school. But for some kids, school can make for a miserable experience. And sometimes the playground resembles a battlefield.

We speak of those students who are incessantly bullied. Their tormentors don’t care about learning, but rather, they pick on easy targets, be it verbally or physically – or both.

Oh sure, schools post signage these days declaring “zero tolerance for bullying.” But those are hollow words. In fact, shockingly, schools and school boards have ample tolerance for bullying; in fact, school staff tend to out of their way to accommodate, as opposed to disciplining, bullies.

But why?

Welcome to our oh-so-progressive hug-a-thug society. First it's bullies in schools that are accommodated, then it's violent criminals in society that are given bail. It’s egregious and outrageous. And it doesn’t work.

The latest case in point is the young son of Jason Waddle in Sarnia, Ont.

Last year, Jason’s son, Jonathan, was beaten up by a bully at St. Matthew Catholic School to such an extent that he had to be rushed to hospital on two separate occasions. And how was the bully disciplined, you might ask? Ah, that’s the crux of the matter: there was no discipline dispensed whatsoever. Unbelievable.

Spoiler alert: the bullying only ended when Jason yanked his son out of school and enrolled him at another school. We are happy to report Jonathan has made new friends and has yet to be bullied. Check out our interview with Jason Waddle.

In the meantime, we did reach out to the principal of St. Matthew Catholic School and the local school board to get their side of the story.

Our questions:

1. Why is the bullying of Jason’s son being tolerated if your board has a zero-tolerance policy re: bullying?

2. What is the point of such a policy if there are no repercussions for the bully?

3. What is your board’s ostensible policy reason for accommodating bullies?

4. Why was Jason allegedly told that he should switch his son to another school? If this anecdote is indeed accurate, is this a routine policy move for your school board?

None of the educrats could be bothered to comment. Then again, what would you expect from such useless cowards?