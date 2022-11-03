Ontario schools close again as education workers strike

The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Let Our Kids Go Back To Class Ontario students who suffered from the devastating effects of school closures due to government-mandated COVID restrictions will be locked out of their classrooms again as the education workers' union announces a strike. If you agree that kids must remain in the classroom, sign this petition. 9,590 signatures

Goal: 12,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

As announced by various schoolboards all across the province of Ontario, Canada’s largest workers union, CUPE, has formally announced that their education workers will strike this Friday, November 4th.

This comes after weeks of unsuccessful contract negotiations between the union and the Ontario government.

Once again students will be shuttered out of the classroom for the duration of the strike.

Those same students have suffered at the hands of rolling classroom closures for two full school years throughout the COVID-19 response.

Remarkably, Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce is finally taking a stand for students’ right to access an education and urges CUPE to cancel the strike:

Kids have rights, too. They should be in class.



CUPE, cancel this strike. pic.twitter.com/XeGGr6xWdh — Stephen Lecce (@Sflecce) November 2, 2022

Since CUPE has refused, the province of Ontario under Premier Doug Ford is waging to introduce powerful and unprecedented legislation to prevent the strike.

I'm calling on CUPE to immediately cancel this strike that will only hurt our kids. pic.twitter.com/Sd851X2tyN — Stephen Lecce (@Sflecce) November 2, 2022

In a statement, CUPE’s National President Mark Hancock said the Ford government is “invoking the Notwithstanding Clause – because they know that this legislation violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

An anonymous source, who is an educational assistant, informed me “the union is prepared to pay all of our fines for striking.” This could result in up to hundreds of millions of dollars of fines per day.

This comes as CUPE apparently cuts its wage demand from 11% down to 6% per year. The Ford government is offering 2.5%.

We're revamping our petition at BackToClass.ca to urge all parties to keep children in school.