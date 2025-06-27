Ontario takes over TDSB, three other large school boards

Ontario's government is assuming control over four school boards following investigations which found increasing deficits and continued mismanagement, Education Minister Paul Calendra announced.

Supervisors have been appointed by the province to the Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board.

The four new boards taken over by Premier Doug Ford's government now puts the province in charge of five districts after appointing a supervisor to the Thames Valley District School Board in April.

“All school boards across the province should be put on notice, even those that are running a surplus,” Calendra told reporters on Friday, as reported by The Canadian Press.

Issues cited by the government with the boards included a rejection of nearly half of cost-saving measures at the Toronto District School Board, the Toronto Catholic District School Board tripling its in-year deficit, the Ottawa-Carleton School Board completely depleting its reserves and accumulating a deficit and the Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board being nearly bankrupt.

“Where decision-making does not prioritize student success, where it does not prioritize resources for teachers in the classroom, I will not hesitate to step in and redirect that funding back into the classroom,” the education minister said.

The move marks “an important first step,” said Calendra, adding he believes “a broader rethink of the governance structure of boards is required.”

NDP opposition Leader Marit Stiles criticized the move, accusing the Ford government of “massive cuts since 2018” and “repeatedly targeting educators and education workers” with “zero regard for the kids in our classrooms.”

“What our schools need is investments, not absolute control,” Stiles asserted.

Pending curriculum changes were also paused by Education Minister Calendra, who said it would give boards an opportunity for more consistency and teachers additional time to prepare.