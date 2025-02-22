Ontario's lone Independent MPP seeks re-election despite smear campaign

Be it a certain ex-NFL quarterback or a current Ontario politician, a word to the wise: never bet against someone sporting the surname “Brady”.

In 2022, the Doug Ford Progressive Conservatives achieved yet another super-majority government in Ontario's provincial election, winning 83 of 124 seats.

But Premier Ford is still smarting over one particular riding that did not go PC: Haldimand-Norfolk.

In fact, shockingly, the riding went independent when former PC loyalist Bobbi Ann Brady squeaked by the candidate party brass appointed.

Here's the skinny: Haldimand–Norfolk was held by MPP Toby Barrett going back to 1995, when Mike Harris was first elected as premier.

After Barrett announced his retirement in 2021, his heir apparent was supposed to have been Bobbi Ann Brady, who is well-liked and respected in the riding.

Alas, Ford—or, more likely, the backroom boys—had other ideas. That’s because the party apparently behind Brady, who already spent more than two decades working for Barrett.

After giving her the silent treatment for several months, the Ford's party appointed Caledonia Mayor Ken Hewitt to run in Haldimand-Norfolk rather than holding a nomination meeting.

So much for democracy…

Yet, Brady refused to bend the knee and ran as an independent candidate, defying all odds and won! She beat Hewitt by more than 2,000 votes—a margin of 4.5%.

For some inexplicable reason, Ford and company appear fixated over losing the riding. He lashed out at Brady last year, stating: “By the way, you won’t have a job next election.”

Why is the premier making this so downright personal?

We recently ventured down to Haldimand–Norfolk, and spoke with Brady on a wide range of subjects, including a smear campaign that was launched against her. One of the damning allegations: Brady once wore a red dress into the legislature. This apparently means she’s really a Liberal. No, we’re not making this up.

But one thing is for certain: judging by the sign count in Haldimand–Norfolk, it would appear that the people’s choice. Bobbi Ann Brady is indeed destined for victory yet again.