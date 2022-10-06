OPEC+ slashes oil production as Biden admin attempts to keep prices in check

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed how sky-high oil prices are impacting consumers in the United States as OPEC+ announced a decrease in oil production.

As stated by Sheila, "Right now, Americans are struggling so much with sky-high oil prices that Biden has been emptying the Strategic Reserve of oil to drive costs down. The Strategic Reserve is not there to drive prices of oil down at the pump to save a few Democrats in the looming midterm elections. It's an emergency reserve, in case of war, natural disaster, or other catastrophes."

Speaking about the United States' relationship with Canada and other nations, Sheila said, "What partners? Not us Biden you blocked our pipeline, killed those jobs on both sides of the border and now you're begging the world's dictators to be nice to you. And if they decide to manipulate the price, you're calling that a hostile act."

