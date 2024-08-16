Organized crime produces fentanyl domestically, smuggles drugs using illegal immigrants: report

By Drea Humphrey Jonathan 'Jessica' Yaniv Stay up to date and follow along as Rebel News's Drea Humphrey keeps tabs on the latest drama involving Jonathan 'Jessica' Yaniv. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

Organized crime is producing fentanyl in droves within our borders, prompting the RCMP to speak publicly on the matter. The shift to domestic operations corresponds with the rising number of opioid fatalities.

In 2023, 82% of all opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl, a trend that has progressively worsened since 2016, when Health Canada began tracking the issue after implementing "safer supply" strategies.

Over the past eight years, 44,592 Canadians have died from fatal opioid overdoses, mostly involving fentanyl, reported True North. Over 8,000 Canadians died from opioid overdoses just in the last year, according to Statistics Canada.

Opioids accounted for 6,312 hospitalizations and 28,345 emergency department visits, as well as 41,938 calls to paramedics in 2022. Each of those figures rose last year.

"we have information that Mexican cartels are in Canada and are operating, we don't know if they're behind all of the human smuggling operations."



RCMP answers my questions about the criminal groups that are operating smuggling illegal immigrants across the border into Canada.… pic.twitter.com/7sNINpMRfY — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 25, 2023

Criminal entities established migration routes for illegal immigrants to enter Canada and the U.S. under a shroud of secrecy. These networks also smuggle contraband into the country through these routes, such as drugs, tobacco and firearms.

The RCMP seized over 15,500 grams of fentanyl at the border between 2018 and 2021.

As fentanyl imports from abroad began to slow down in 2019, gangs began producing it domestically to keep up with the demand. Exports via mail in small amounts have made it past the agency’s Organized Crime Unit, a spokesperson said.

“They … pose significant challenges for law enforcement to be able to enforce their movement across borders and then their movement once they get into a country,” James Cooke of the RCMP Organized Crime Unit told CTV News.

“Our focus is on those [transnational organized crime] who are profiting, those who are moving controlled substances across borders, or trafficking them domestically,” he said.

What are the Trudeau Liberals hiding?



Rebel News filed an access to information about Roxham Road, Canada's notorious illegal point of entry.



The response featured heavy redactions beginning in 2015 — when the Liberals came to power.



You can support our work at… pic.twitter.com/JWl0RnrK0Y — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 20, 2024

The RCMP continues to work with its Canadian and international partners to identify organized crime groups and networks facilitating the passage of illegal immigrants and to investigate these groups and networks.

The RCMP received a five-page document in April 2023 detailing that organized crime has a stronger foothold in Canada, including Mexican cartels.

“Although we have information that the Mexican cartels are in Canada, and are operating, we don’t know if they’re behind all the human smuggling operations,” confirmed RCMP spokesperson Sergeant Charles Poirier.

The federal agency told Rebel News last September 25 that human smuggling remains a notable concern, following the closure of Roxham Road that March. The Trudeau government demolished its last remaining outpost at the time.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller acknowledges Canada admits individuals from countries with "unreliable police certificates" and those individuals commit crimes once inside Canada. pic.twitter.com/FkmgGW8bhD — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) July 16, 2024

Immigration Minister Marc Miller concurred on July 16 that organized crime exploited flaws in its vetting process, allowing migrants to slip into the country undetected.

“Well-determined actors regardless of the country, and particularly sophisticated gangs, are often able to get around even the most stringent immigration requirements,” he said.

Miller also admitted that criminals entering the country are likely to continue committing crimes. “Well-determined actors do have an ability despite best efforts to get in,” he said.