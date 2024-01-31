Oshawa Tim Hortons forced to close dining area and bathrooms due to dangerous vagrants

E-transfer (Canada):

One of the marketing slogans for the Tim Hortons chain is, “You’ve always got time for Tim Hortons.”

Alas, the Tim Hortons located at 415 Simcoe St. in Oshawa, Ont., only has time for those patrons who are accessing the drive-through window or picking up their edibles at the counter for takeaway. Gone are the days when friends and family members could gather around a table and drink a cup of Joe and munch away on Timbits as they chew the fat. That’s because the dining room (and the washrooms) are now closed.

It's not due to another strain of COVID-19, but rather, the problem is rough trade in the form of homeless people and drug addicts. Such people were spending hours congregating in the restaurant; meanwhile, the washrooms would end up littered with everything from human waste and blood to drug paraphernalia including needles. The environment was simply unsafe for paying customers and staff members.

Part of the reason for this shocking state of affairs is due to the number of mental health and housing resources located nearby. Indeed, the day we paid a visit, the area resembled Zombieland given the number of people who were strung out on drugs aimlessly walking by. It was equal parts heartbreaking and infuriating.

Yet, is anyone truly surprised? When the health authorities in so many jurisdictions support so-called “safe injection sites”, you reap what you sow.

Hopefully this partial closure of Tim Hortons is not the beginning of a dismal trend. But it is a telltale sign that when the state aids and abets drug addicts to forever remain as drug addicts, then everyone loses…