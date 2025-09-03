Ostrich massacre still looms as CFIA chooses slaughter over science

The situation at Universal Ostrich Farms in rural Edgewood, B.C., remains tense. After receiving a warning from a credible whistleblower that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is setting up a task force to come cull the flock of 400 ostriches — despite them being healthy and asymptomatic for 232 days.

With the first week of school, the end of summer, and a mid-week lull providing an ideal window for the CFIA to act, farm owners remain on pins and needles while working around the clock to explore any last legal and political options.

The legal options are limited, following last month's unanimous dismissal of the farm’s appeal. It was a last ditch effort to retest the animals for avian flu, which the farmers say would prove the animals are healthy, while sparing the CFIA and Canadians’ tax dollars from the unnecessary slaughter.

A small wave of supporters has arrived to camp in solidarity, answering the farm’s call for peaceful resistance and for Canadians to bear witness to what happens next.

The farm continues to hold out hope that the Liberal government will reconsider its position and accept the U.S. health administration’s invitation to collaborate on the groundbreaking antibody research these birds are already contributing to.

“We have no new news,” said farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney. “The birds are doing awesome, they are doing well. Let’s ask the universe for more miracles, please.”

I am currently entrenched on the farm at 301 Langille Road, working from a camper van equipped with Starlink to ensure that if a miracle happens — or the CFIA’s hired hitmen arrive — I can report it from here on the ground.

To help us cover the costs of this urgent mission and to join our email campaign demanding that the CFIA halt its kill mission, visit SaveTheOstriches.com.