Ostrich whistleblower warns CFIA task force preparing to move in to cull healthy flock

A credible whistleblower has tipped off Universal Ostrich Farms that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is quietly mobilizing for its kill operation within days to wipe out the farm’s 400 healthy ostriches in Edgewood, B.C.

According to the source, whom Rebel News will keep anonymous, the agency is assembling a task force in Vancouver and Surrey to coordinate with the hired ostrich hitmen tasked with carrying out the controversial cull.

BREAKING OSTRICH FARM NEWS:



I’ve received word from Universal Ostrich Farms that they’ve been informed by a highly credible source that the CFIA is mobilizing a task force, based out of Vancouver and Surrey, to descend upon the farm within days.



They are asking for public… pic.twitter.com/OdPpetNnDi — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 2, 2025

Despite the birds being healthy for over 200 days — and expert statements defending their natural immunity to the avian flu along with a standing invitation from the U.S. government to spare the birds and collaborate on the ground-breaking antibody immunology research their eggs are already being used for — the CFIA has refused to retest the animals since two of the farm's deceased carcases tested positive last year for H5N1

Through tears, farm spokesperson and co-owner’s daughter, Katie Pasitney, gave a statement to Rebel News which pleads for public support after learning of this latest development.

“If anyone wants to come and support us, we ask that everyone remain peaceful and cooperative. We are asking people to film what is happening, bring your phones, and absolutely no violence. Support us as a family. Support the future of farming. Support what is right.

"The lives of these ostriches, a breed that has existed for millions of years, will die when all we’ve ever asked is for them to be tested to prove they are healthy, they are not mutating some virus that’s spreading to others.

"Come spend a day with these animals and see for yourself, they are healthy, mating and are not sick. We are doing everything we can to save them. This is the last stand.”

I’m packing up now and heading back to 301 Langille Road to be the eyes and ears of those who can’t attend, as this critical story unfolds. Just like the last time I had to embed myself into the farm to do so, I’ve rented a camper van and am working on getting Starlink set up so I can report live from the scene.

The farmers are praying for a miracle and are exploring any last-ditch legal options to stop the slaughter of these birds and the science that will die along with them if the state has their way.

If you are able to help us cover the costs of bringing you this urgent coverage from the ground, please consider donating below.