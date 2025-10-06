Ostrich saga continues as authorities prepare to cull B.C. flock

It's been over 250 days since an outbreak of avian flu at Universal Ostrich Farms. The birds that survived the December 2024 virus appear healthy, suffering no complications after recovering.

Despite this, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency insists on carrying out a cull order against the flock.

Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey has been closely covering the story, having embedded at the farm on multiple occasions — in fact, as of publication, she's at the farm now.

Wanting to get a firsthand look at this freedom-focused Canadian story, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant travelled to remote Edgewood, British Columbia from Toronto to assess the situation for himself.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup, Ezra provided viewers an update on the things he saw and learned from his visit to the farm.

“It was a bit of a trek,” he said, departing from Toronto before arriving in Kelowna, renting a car and then driving to the farm where was “met by the most lovely people.”

The protest at Universal Ostrich Farms “really had a Woodstock feeling,” he said, also listing the ways the demonstration was similar to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa. “I was told there was a police vehicle at the entrance of the road to the farm,” he explained. “My first worry was that I would be kept away,” following the four-hour flight and two-hour drive.

Police, however, allowed Ezra in, where he then saw the bales of hay set up as an enclosure for the potential executions.

Focusing on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency officials patrolling the farm in hazmat suits, Ezra said they were “doing that only for PR reasons,” pointing out that none of the protesters or RCMP officers at the farm have taken similarly extreme measures.

“They're trying to make it look terrifying or something,” he said.

“If there was really an Ebola-like scare, first of all everyone would be wearing hazmat suits. Second of all, no one would be objecting to the cull of the birds, and third of all they would not be going back to the hotel in Vernon,” a city about an hour away where CFIA officials have been staying.