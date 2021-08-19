O'Toole breezes past our question on COVID-19 vaccine medical, religious exemptions

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1017 Donors

Goal: 2021 Donors Donate

With the Canadian election right around the corner, politicians have begun campaigning all across the country. This past Tuesday, I had the opportunity to “attend” a Conservative Party event held by leader Erin O'Toole just a short distance from Toronto in Richmond Hill, Ont.

With the intent of asking O'Toole a couple of straightforward questions regarding his policies, I attempted to enter the event like various other media outlets were doing in front of me. After standing outside the entrance for a good 10-15 minutes, it became quite clear that I wasn't going to be allowed into the event. Luckily, we were able to catch O'Toole as he was stepping off his bus and making his way through the back door of the venue. As somewhat expected, he refused to answer my questions.

Just because Erin O'Toole doesn't want to answer our questions, doesn't mean we are going to stop asking them. O'Toole is running to be Prime Minister for “all Canadians,” not just those who watch the CBC. If he wants your vote, he should be willing to answer the questions that you care about. Not just the bad faith, ‘gotcha’ questions from the bribed mainstream media.