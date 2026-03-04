Ottawa police announce they won't enforce Liberal gun grab

Police in the nation's capital say they will not be participating in the Liberal government's firearms confiscation program.

“An operational assessment of the program’s requirements, including appointment-based collection, verification, secure handling, short-term storage, administration, and system access, found that OPS cannot sustain the level of resourcing needed to participate while maintaining capacity for core policing priorities,” a news release from the Ottawa Police Service said.

On Tuesday's episode of the Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle said efforts by groups like the Canadian Council for Firearms Arms are paying off as an increasing number of police forces say they'll refuse to enforce the gun grab.

The CCFR has “done a great job putting friendly pressure on police services,” encouraging them make public statements about whether they would enforce the gun grab, said Sheila.

“I would really, really bright spotlight put on the Regina Police Service,” Lise said of her own local force. “We got a new chief. Our old chief was shown the door after some alleged improprieties,” she continued. “Our new chief, a woman, has been around Regina police for a long time, but going back on her social media posts, she is one of these pro-turn-your-guns-in girls.”

Lise called on the CCFR to reach out to Regina and Saskatoon police and encourage them to make a public statement on whether they would participate in the program.

“As with every public institution, what they say and what they do are sometimes at odds,” she said. “Let's just keep watching this.”