Ottawa Police fortify downtown in advance of 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy

The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcycles is set to begin arriving Friday afternoon in the nation's capital as part of a new demonstration Saturday against remaining COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie arrived in Ottawa Thursday afternoon and signage was already erected in the city core warning about "special event" parking restrictions.

Blockades had also been erected on major thoroughfares into Ottawa.

Alexa was given a blue arm band to indicate she was lawfully able to be in the so-called exclusion zone set up by the Ottawa Police and the City administration.

Nearly six million Canadians are still unable to fly or take a train due to the proof of vaccination requirements the Liberals have imposed on federally regulated industries.

The Ottawa Police Services Board as well as Ottawa's interim police chief, Steve Bell, who oversaw the police brutality in February against peaceful convoy protesters, have authorized the deployment of 800 RCMP officers to be able to conduct policing inside the city.

Bell promised yet another Venezuelan-style crackdown on the protest though there has been no indication that it will turn to violence.

Meanwhile an anticipated handful of locals are planning to counter-protest the bikers.

Three teams of Rebel News journalists will be on the streets of Ottawa documenting the actions of police, and the demonstrators both for and against the Rolling Thunder convoy. They will also show you a side of the protests in Ottawa the mainstream media will either ignore or actively suppress.

To see our team's exclusive coverage from Ottawa and to support their completely independent, viewer-supported reports, please visit ConvoyReports.com

