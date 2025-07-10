Ottawa protester alleged to have used 'noise weapons' found guilty of causing disturbance, breaching bail conditions

On Wednesday's live stream, lawyer and independent journalist Caryma Sa'd joined the show to discuss the conviction of far-left activist Deana Sherif.

Sherif was recently found guilty of breaching bail conditions and causing a disturbance over an incident involving a "squeaky toy" in August of 2024 at Confederation Park in Ottawa.

Caryma explained that Sherif was already on bail at the time of the incident for charges relating to concerning protest behaviour, including the reported use of 'sound weapons.'

"At the time of this incident, Deana was already on bail for other serious charges related to protest behaviour, including the alleged use of a sound weapon ... so one of her bail conditions was specifically not to use for the sole purpose of emitting or projecting sound that kind of an instrument," she said.

In the same article about her recent criminal convictions related to protest activity, CBC describes Deana Sherif as “engaging [political opponents] in heated exchanges.”



Here is what that looks like in practice:



📸 Dec 17, 2022#Brockville #ProtestMania https://t.co/lvKxdr24A1 pic.twitter.com/bqQE1utq5z — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) July 10, 2025

Caryma went on: "Separate apart from just squeaking a toy, there's 22 minutes or so of footage that comes from her own live stream that depicts the events that unfolded on the day in question, while again she was already on bail. So causing a disturbance partly related to the squeaky toy, but also had to do with very aggressive, intimidating language, following, getting in people's faces that goes beyond this little dog toy."

According to the CBC, "Sherif remained in custody for nine months and 14 days before being released earlier this year".

The CBC report also noted that Sherif is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24, and is currently under bail conditions that restrict her from attending protests or contacting specific individuals.