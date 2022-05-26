WATCH: Ottawa residents react to Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's bail hearing
Rebel News' Lincoln Jay spoke with Ottawa residents to hear their perspectives on the ongoing legal saga involving Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich.
Lincoln Jay for Rebel News here in Ottawa, Ontario, where I recently finished listening in on a bail review hearing for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich.
Now for those of you that don’t know, Tamara Lich was one of the main organizers of the Freedom Convoy that took place back in February in Ottawa. If you need to get up to speed with what took place during the truckers' convoy, you can view our coverage at convoyreports.com.
Lich was first charged on February 17th and accused of obstructing police, counselling intimidation, counselling mischief, counselling to obstruct police, mischief, and intimidation by blocking and obstructing one or more highways in relation to the protest. Lich was initally denied bail and spent 18 days behind bars but was finally released after a bail review was requested by Tamara’s lawyer, Keith Wilson.
Now, the federal government is arguing that Tamara should be sent back to jail until her trial for breaching bail conditions by accepting the George Jonas Freedom Award from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. The argument stems from the condition that Lich is to quote: “not to verbally, in writing, financially, or by any other means, support anything related to the Freedom Convoy”.
After a two day bail review last week, we now have the official ruling on whether or not Tamara will be sent behind bars until her trial. Tamara will not be sent back to jail to await her trial. Some of the takeaways from listening in on the bail review include the following list below. The judge stated that:
- "The objective was to keep a street protest from reviving, and I accept Ms. Lich’s evidence that she saw no connection between her release terms and her acceptance of the award."
- "I believe Lich when she explains that she does not see her acceptance of the award as any support for the freedom convoy because there is no convoy to support."
- "In my view it would be impossible to mount a comparable protest in Ottawa again."
- "Ms. Lich has shown that she can be trusted to follow conditions."
- "I accept that she has been off social media since her release."
