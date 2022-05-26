WATCH: Ottawa residents react to Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's bail hearing

PETITION: Free Tamara Lich Tamara Lich was arrested in February during the Freedom Convoy protests in downtown Ottawa for encouraging truckers to "hold the line." If you agree that the Canadian government must stop the political persecution of peaceful protesters, sign the petition on this page. 395 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Lincoln Jay for Rebel News here in Ottawa, Ontario, where I recently finished listening in on a bail review hearing for Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich.

Now for those of you that don’t know, Tamara Lich was one of the main organizers of the Freedom Convoy that took place back in February in Ottawa. If you need to get up to speed with what took place during the truckers' convoy, you can view our coverage at convoyreports.com.

Lich was first charged on February 17th and accused of obstructing police, counselling intimidation, counselling mischief, counselling to obstruct police, mischief, and intimidation by blocking and obstructing one or more highways in relation to the protest. Lich was initally denied bail and spent 18 days behind bars but was finally released after a bail review was requested by Tamara’s lawyer, Keith Wilson.

Now, the federal government is arguing that Tamara should be sent back to jail until her trial for breaching bail conditions by accepting the George Jonas Freedom Award from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. The argument stems from the condition that Lich is to quote: “not to verbally, in writing, financially, or by any other means, support anything related to the Freedom Convoy”.

After a two day bail review last week, we now have the official ruling on whether or not Tamara will be sent behind bars until her trial. Tamara will not be sent back to jail to await her trial. Some of the takeaways from listening in on the bail review include the following list below. The judge stated that:

"The objective was to keep a street protest from reviving, and I accept Ms. Lich’s evidence that she saw no connection between her release terms and her acceptance of the award."

"I believe Lich when she explains that she does not see her acceptance of the award as any support for the freedom convoy because there is no convoy to support."

"In my view it would be impossible to mount a comparable protest in Ottawa again."

"Ms. Lich has shown that she can be trusted to follow conditions."

"I accept that she has been off social media since her release."

To read more from Rebel News' coverage of the Freedom Convoy, visit www.convoyreports.com