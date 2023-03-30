Ottawa's downtown core paralyzed during Biden visit

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On March 23 2023, President of the United States Joe Biden conducted his first official visit to Canada as president, making an appearance in the nation's capital. Beginning on Thursday, citizens were able to notice road closures. They were also warned about transit delays and a huge police and security presence in the downtown core.

The first day, around 7:30pm, Joe Biden arrived in Ottawa's downtown core at the hotel Chateau Laurier before heading to his private dinner with Justin Trudeau and his family. Last time President Biden came to Canada, it was in 2016 when he was vice president of the U.S.

An access to information request from Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Canada informed us that the dinner held for Joe Biden cost taxpayers $62,000, and $4000 in food and alcohol respectively, plus all those vehicles and other associated costs.

Many people present that day in Ottawa who were observing the huge blockade and police enforcement found this to be a bit over the top and others thought it was necessary for the security of Mr. Biden.

President Biden spent most of his day on Friday at Parliament Hill where he participated in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and delivered an address to Parliament during the afternoon.

Later that night, a dinner was shared with Mr. Trudeau before Biden finally headed to the airport. This was a short visit of a little more than 24 hours that completely paralyzed the downtown core of Ottawa.

The major issue being pressed in this meeting by the population and media was the question of Roxham Road and the illegal immigration.

In 2020, Mr. Trudeau reached an agreement with the United States about this crisis. But nothing changed and it has recently been worse than ever. Are we facing the same situation as in 2020, empty promises?

After this report was filmed, Trudeau announced the closure of Roxham Road on Friday night, March 24.

If you appreciate our on-the-ground reporting, visit RebelFieldReports.com and make a donation if you can to support our independent journalism.