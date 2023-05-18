Ottawa tables much anticipated bail reform legislation for repeat, violent offenders

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Image Left) and THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Image Right)

By Ezra Levant Stop C-11! Please sign our petition calling on Justin Trudeau and his Heritage Minister to repeal Bill C-11 which gives them the power to censor our internet! Stop C-11! E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

After months of deliberation, Ottawa has unveiled new bail reform making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be released on bail. On Tuesday, Justice Minister David Lametti tabled Bill C-48 to respond "directly" to the concerns of premiers and police associations nationwide.

The legislation introduces reverse-onus bail conditions for people charged with serious violent offences involving a weapon and who previously received a conviction on similar violent crimes over the past five years. It also expands that provision in cases of alleged intimate partner violence.

Though prosecutors must still prove why offenders should stay behind bars, in some cases, repeat offenders must prove why they should receive bail.

"You are innocent until proven guilty, and this is a critically important part of our legal system," Lametti told reporters. "But what we're doing for certain violent offences is changing the default position and ensuring that it is only in cases where there isn't a threat to security."

The federal justice minister expects the bill to pass with unanimous consent.

Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro is telling Ottawa it must pass promised amendments "immediately" to make it more challenging for repeat offenders to get bail.https://t.co/OKcEQkK0fZ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 17, 2023

If Bill C-48 passes, Ottawa will officially amend the Criminal Code to expand the reverse-onus provisions. "This bill responds directly to concerns raised by the premiers and police chiefs and victims' advocates," continued Lametti.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino commended the legislation for adding some firearms offences to the reverse-onus bail conditions. He said it "zeroes in on offenders who use guns and other weapons."

Official Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre pledged to take Bill C-48 further if elected prime minister by waiving rights to a bail hearing for repeat violent offenders, emphasizing "jail, not bail." He also criticized Ottawa for not raising the bar for such offenders to access bail.

"A common sense Conservative government will reverse Trudeau's catch and release," he said at a press conference Tuesday.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to sound the alarm over violent crime in Canada — this time, he emphasized recent incidents in Alberta during a Thursday press conference in Edmonton.



MORE: https://t.co/aO9gQObT2i pic.twitter.com/CQuAQNVkDN — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 18, 2023

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh noted that better supervision of people released on bail would keep communities safer, adding, "There are serious concerns around mental health and addictions also creating serious problems around safety."

Calls for change intensified following the death of Ontario Provincial Police Officer Const. Greg Pierzchala in December.

According to court documents, the accused, Randal McKenzie, did not receive bail in a separate case involving assault and weapons charges. However, the judge released him days later. He now faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Pierzchala.

The documents add McKenzie had a warrant for his arrest after he failed to attend a court date in August for that separate charge.

Lametti called Pierzchala's death a "catalyst for change" and promised targeted reforms after meeting with premiers and police chiefs in March.