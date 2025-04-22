Ottawa voters: What do they really think of Mark Carney?

On April 12, Rebel News was on the ground in Ottawa’s Nepean riding — now sometimes referred to as “the Mark Carney riding.” While we didn’t have a chance to ask a question at Pierre Poilievre’s press conference that morning, we took the opportunity to hit the streets and ask locals how they feel about Carney, the high-profile Liberal leader and former central banker.

Reactions were mixed, and often passionate.

“I think he’s a socialist Liberal who is very friendly with China,” said one man. “Just another shade of Trudeau with a different face.”

Others supported him for his financial background. “He knows how to handle the economy,” said a man. “I think he's the best to deal with Trump.”

Still, concerns lingered among the public about Carney’s track record and ties.

“I think it's very unethical,” another voter told us, referring to Carney's use of offshore tax havens. “Canadians deserve better.”

According to records obtained by Radio-Canada, a $5-billion investment fund created under Mark Carney's leadership at Brookfield Asset Management was registered in the Cayman Islands tax haven.

That's in addition to two other funds totalling $25 billion that were registered in Bermuda, another offshore tax haven, when Carney was on the firm’s board of directors from 2020 to 2025.

Some cited global entanglements and transparency issues connected to the Liberal leader.

“Absolutely anybody that avoids taxes should be investigated — Conservative or Liberal,” said one resident. Others raised concerns about his connections to China and Brookfield Asset Management: “He should disclose everything.”

A few voters hadn’t yet made up their minds, waiting for the debates. “It’s a 50/50 chance right now,” one said. Others dismissed the whole political scene. “I haven’t voted in five years,” admitted another.

Despite the mainstream media’s adoration for Carney, many Nepean residents showed skepticism, demanding answers. At Rebel News, we’ll keep asking the questions the establishment won’t.

Visit TheCarneyFiles.com for more on what the mainstream media won’t tell you.