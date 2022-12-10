Our veterans are being bullied into MAID and here's the proof

By Rebel News Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters Subscribe to RebelNews+ By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Help Not Homicide Being poor, sick, or depressed should not be a death sentence. If you agree, sign this petition. 19,623 signatures

This episode originally aired on December 7, 2022.

Veterans Minister denies veterans being bullied into medical assistance in dying is a systemic problem.

But Canadian veterans have the proof. Some received recommendations to end it all in writing, like Paralympian veteran Christine Gauthier did. And another was savvy enough to record a veteran's affairs case worker overly suggesting he would be better off dead, and all he had to do was ask.

Christine Gauthier rips Canadian government for offering to euthanize her https://t.co/UeMXL83OAU pic.twitter.com/hgUaAsnIOG — New York Post (@nypost) December 3, 2022

Host of Operation Tango Romeo, the Trauma Recovery Podcast Mark Meinke, is a CAF veteran himself. He testified before a House of Commons committee about the veterans that have come to him, saying they, too, were offered the option of a state-sanctioned homicide rather than the help they were asking for from the VAC.

Veteran Affairs minister Lawrence McAulay has denied the practice of offering medical assistance in dying to suffering veterans was a VAC policy and has instead implied it was the act of one rogue bureaucrat.

The Trudeau government made it so a pastor can't counsel a congregant about gender issues, but this same government will proudly provide counselling to Canadians, telling them to kill themselves.https://t.co/5UAHG5wjRP — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 5, 2022

Gauthier disputes McAulay, saying she received the offer from two separate case workers when she asked for a wheelchair ramp for her home after sustaining a training-related injury that eventually left her in a wheelchair.

Joining tonight is Mark Meinke to discuss the ghoulish VAC practice of offering death to veterans who call for help.

If you are a veteran with a story to tell, reach out to Mark. You are not alone.