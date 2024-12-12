Outrage as IDF soldiers' visas delayed by Australia over ‘war crimes’ questions

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers, Omer and Ella Berger, have had their Australian visas delayed due to additional scrutiny over their military service, a move that has sparked diplomatic tensions.

The siblings were attempting to attend their grandmother’s 100th birthday in Sydney when Australian authorities demanded extensive documentation regarding their roles in the IDF, bizarrely citing concerns about potential involvement in "war crimes."

The Berger family applied for visitor visas several months ahead of their planned trip, with six members submitting applications. While four were quickly approved, Omer, who serves in the IDF’s academic reserve, and Ella, a member of the Intelligence Corps, were required to complete a lengthy 13-page declaration form.

The form included questions about their potential involvement in prisoner abuse, detention centre operations, and war crimes, which is typically used for foreign fighters and government officials.

Despite submitting the required documentation, the authorities did not provide a response before their scheduled departure date. As a result, the siblings were forced to remain in Thailand while awaiting approval. Ella eventually had to return to Israel when her military leave expired.

Aaron Berger, a family representative, strongly criticised the delays, attributing them to what he described as the Australian government’s increasingly hostile stance toward Israel amid the ongoing conflict.

“Why are we subjecting friendly allies to war crimes investigations?” he said, adding that the family simply wanted a "clear yes or no answer."

The situation was particularly painful for the family, as they feared this would be their final opportunity to see their grandmother. “We simply need a clear yes or no answer,” Berger emphasised.

This incident follows another recent case in which Australian authorities denied a visa to former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, citing concerns that her presence could offend certain communities. Shaked issued a sharp rebuke, calling the Australian government's stance "anti-Israeli" and accusing it of adopting "extreme pro-Palestinian" policies.

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs responded, stating that no new visa policies had been implemented for Israeli citizens, noting that 11,000 Israelis had received visas over the past year.

A spokesperson also claimed that supplementary documentation may be required for specific cases. This visa controversy comes amid a rise in antisemitic incidents across Australia, including recent arson attacks on Jewish sites.