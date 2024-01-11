WATCH: The war on Australia Day goes mainstream!
While major supermarkets blame you for them not celebrating Australia Day, citing 'shifting demand' and 'community discussions,' Rebel News leads the call to Save Australia Day.
Woolworths, a prominent Australian supermarket chain, has made the decision to discontinue the sale of all Australia Day merchandise in its stores.
The company claims the move is in response to a dwindling demand for such items in recent years and a broader societal conversation regarding the significance of 26 January.
However the move is seen by many as part of a larger shift by large corporations in promoting 'woke' virtues.
A spokesperson for Woolworths commented:
"There has been a gradual decline in demand for Australia Day merchandise from our stores over recent years. At the same time, there's been broader discussion about 26 January and what it means to different parts of the community."
While the chain acknowledges the day's 'importance for many Australians,' it emphasises its ongoing commitment to 'celebrating the nation's essence every day.'
In contrast, Coles, another major supermarket player, has revealed its intention to continue offering a select range of Australian-themed summer entertaining merchandise throughout January.
Meanwhile, ALDI has joined Woolworths in confirming it will not stock Australia Day merchandise despite threats from customers to boycott the store.
The decision is influenced by the popularity of such items during sporting events like cricket and tennis, as well as the Australia Day weekend.
Save Australia Day Merchandise!
- By Avi Yemini
SIGN THE PETITION: Save Australia Day
3,124 signatures
Goal: 5,000 Signatures
