Woolworths, a prominent Australian supermarket chain, may be refusing to sell Australia Day merchandise this year. Australia Day is essential for Australians of all backgrounds! It's our one day of the year, and nobody should touch it.

Woolworths, a prominent Australian supermarket chain, has made the decision to discontinue the sale of all Australia Day merchandise in its stores.

The company claims the move is in response to a dwindling demand for such items in recent years and a broader societal conversation regarding the significance of 26 January.

However the move is seen by many as part of a larger shift by large corporations in promoting 'woke' virtues.

A spokesperson for Woolworths commented:

"There has been a gradual decline in demand for Australia Day merchandise from our stores over recent years. At the same time, there's been broader discussion about 26 January and what it means to different parts of the community."

While the chain acknowledges the day's 'importance for many Australians,' it emphasises its ongoing commitment to 'celebrating the nation's essence every day.'

In contrast, Coles, another major supermarket player, has revealed its intention to continue offering a select range of Australian-themed summer entertaining merchandise throughout January.

Meanwhile, ALDI has joined Woolworths in confirming it will not stock Australia Day merchandise despite threats from customers to boycott the store.

The decision is influenced by the popularity of such items during sporting events like cricket and tennis, as well as the Australia Day weekend.