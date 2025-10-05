Outrage at ostrich farm as hen ‘Spirit’ dies under CFIA care

Universal Ostrich Farms seeks justice after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) allegedly neglected Spirit, a cherished hen, leading to her death. Farmers claim they were barred from caring for her, causing prolonged suffering.

Spirit, a farm bird of 20 years, was injured when the CFIA and RCMP executed an animal health warrant for the Edgewood, B.C. property. The farmers claim low-flying RCMP drones spooked the birds, causing Spirit to run into a fence.

Despite repeated pleas for help, the farmers say it took two days for the CFIA to bring in a veterinarian on site and further allege that CFIA officials ignored their instructions to give electrolytes and hydration. They claim to have footage showing a CFIA agent dumping the electrolytes they had asked the agency to administer.

Leaked footage published days later by Rebel News and other citizen journalists showed Spirit alone and suffering, sparking outrage and calls for accountability online.

The CFIA later publicly attributed Spirit's decline to a chronic pre-existing condition.

“The CFIA had been administering medication and electrolyte fluids consistent with the therapy regime provided by the owners to one compromised bird with a chronic pre-existing condition that was affecting its left leg and its mobility. Based on CFIA veterinarians’ assessment and information provided by the owners, the bird had a previous injury and a pre-existing chronic condition that was being treated by the owners for some time. Unfortunately, the health of the bird significantly declined in the last 48 hours, and it died on October 4, 2025.”

Farmers argue the agency's statement contradicts public observation.

Spirit's death adds to the farm's struggles, as owners were already banned from caring for their flock, and two family members were arrested for feeding and protecting their birds against CFIA orders.

After the release of disturbing footage, farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney, whose mother co-owns the farm, addressed supporters gathered peacefully to oppose the authoritative cull of a healthy, asymptomatic flock of nearly 400 ostriches for 266 days.

Pasitney announced the farm will now call the CFIA the Canadian Animal Cruelty Agency and will press criminal charges against those responsible for Spirit’s death and suffering.

As the Supreme Court weighs whether to let the farm challenge the CFIA's cull, Spirit’s death has become a symbol of what the farmers call a “deep moral and institutional failure.”