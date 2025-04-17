Outside the leaders’ debate, hateful pandemonium collides with ‘fandemonium’

Outside the Montreal headquarters of CBC/Radio-Canada, the venue for Wednesday’s French-language leaders’ debate, dozens of supporters for the various political parties gathered to cheer on the arrival of their preferred candidates. Which is to say there were boosters for Pierre Poilievre (that would be the lion’s share) and a smaller contingent for Mark Carney.

Alas, we did not see any Jagmeet Singh supporters. Then again, this comes as no shock. We attended a Singh rally last month in union-friendly Hamilton and counted about 60 people in attendance. You read that correctly: sixty. Sad.

Farewell song for Singh? NDP leader attends a “rally” in Hamilton of 60



Par for the course, independent media were not allowed access to Singh.



If you believe the polls, these are dark days indeed for the NDP. Support for the party is trending at around 6%. Translation: the NDP… pic.twitter.com/CA13ROy7Z8 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 27, 2025

That was especially shocking given that at the same time in the same city, Poilievre attracted an estimated 6,000 people to his rally. Again we must ponder: are the polls truly accurate?

Back in Montreal, we tried to interview the Carney supporters. Our question was simple and straightforward and unbiased: can you make the case for Mark Carney?

Yet, even though these folks were brandishing signs and megaphones, suddenly, with the exception of one fanboy, they declined to make the case for Carney. Indeed, they became camera shy and embraced the silent treatment. Now, why would that be? Maybe there is no tangible case to make for Carney? Baffling…

Alas, like so many skunks to the garden party, the pro-Hamas demonstrators were also on hand to chant for the genocide of the Jewish people and the eradication of Israel. This was under the ever-watchful eyes of the Montreal Police Service, who, par for the course, did absolutely nothing.

Then again, perhaps law enforcement personnel doing zip is an upgrade. After all, the Montreal Police, much like their brothers and sisters in the Toronto Police Service, have recently taken to arresting and assaulting independent journalists for fear that these scribes might further incite the mob. Pathetic.

Speaking of pathetic, a young pro-Hamas demonstrator asked to be interviewed and we obliged. He said he was Jewish… yet he supported the people who were responsible for the single biggest slaughter of Jews post-Holocaust. Wow.

Bottom line: it would appear that the indoctrination of youth on university campuses is totally off the charts. As well, we wonder if the Carney supporters are simpatico in terms of embracing Hamas? After all, this would seem to be the position of the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada…