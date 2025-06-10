Over 40% of Sask Party voters back a separation referendum, says poll

An NDP internal poll shows 42% of Saskatchewan Party voters favour a referendum on Saskatchewan leaving Canada, reported Regina Leader Post.

A leaked presentation slide reveals that 52% of the governing Saskatchewan Party's voters oppose a referendum, while 42% support it, with 6% undecided.

NDP support for the referendum was 6%, while undecided voters showed 25% in favour.

A May 6-7 survey of 800 Saskatchewan residents, conducted by Insightrix via the SaskWatch online panel, provided the data. Insightrix's research director, Lang McGilp, verified the information.

The Sask NDP asked a question they probably wish they hadn't.



And yet, Carla Beck will keep painting the independence movement as fringe to her own detriment.

A spokesperson for Premier Scott Moe told the Post they are “disheartened” that the NDP would hold press conferences on separatism and leak poll results to the media, which they believe is aimed at dividing the province.

The Opposition recently introduced legislation to block a referendum on Saskatchewan separation. Current law allows public votes via plebiscites or referendums with 15% voter signatures.

This Referendum and Plebiscite (Keep Saskatchewan in Canada) Amendment Act was proposed after accusations that the Saskatchewan Party had "separatist" leanings. An Angus Reid poll indicates that one-third of Saskatchewan residents desire separation, the highest in Canada.

“Saskatchewan people deserve a government that’s focused on the province, not on keeping its party together,” said an NDP spokesperson.

What's the best way for a Saskatchewan referendum?



Unified Grassroots founder Nadine Ness explains how getting involved in provincial political parties can help push for change.



Many Canadians are comfortable casting ballots in elections when they happen,… pic.twitter.com/BJkshLXPTv — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 5, 2025

Premier Moe acknowledged recent talks with freedom advocates from Unified Grassroots, unaware of their affiliation initially, and mentioned some caucus members also engaged with the group.

"Many of those individuals aren't separatists in any way," he earlier said May 6. "They're just feeling a degree of frustration with the feeling of not being listened to by the federal government."

Garnering 4,457 of the needed 125,000 signatures, Unified Grassroots followed up with pushback. "Our petition is legal, democratic and grounded in the right of the people to be heard. It does not demand separation – it demands a conversation," it said in a prior statement.

The Saskatchewan Party can order non-binding referendums that become binding with 60%+ support and 50%+ eligible voter turnout. It can also direct plebiscites based on public interest, and legislators can initiate votes with a passed motion.

Moe, who is not a separatist, told reporters that he backs “a very united and strong Canada." He also criticized the NDP for trying to suppress public opinion.