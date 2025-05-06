Sask NDP wants to censor separatist petition

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe faced opposition yesterday over growing separatist sentiment, though Moe himself is not a separatist.

Similar to Alberta's referendum push, a Saskatchewan petition asks the province to "negotiate new terms for Saskatchewan's relationship, whether inside Canada or as an independent nation."

Unified Grassroots, the author of the petition, has collected 2,651 signatures as of publication Tuesday. The NDP urged Moe to stop it, but his party declined.

A recent Angus Reid poll reveals that Saskatchewan has the highest percentage of residents in Canada, one-third, who desire separation from the federation.

Meanwhile, NDP critic Aleana Young claimed the government's so-called hesitation on separation encourages "51st state" rhetoric. Deputy leader Vicki Mowat also raised this issue in the legislature.

"Will the premier call Nadine Ness today and ask her to stop trying to break up the country?" Mowat asked during question period.

Despite Opposition concerns, Deputy Premier Jim Reiter stated that while Saskatchewan will not silence citizens, his Party is not interested in separation.

Premier Moe believes Saskatchewan should remain in Canada. "I have not given up on Saskatchewan… being a part of the Confederation of Canada," he told reporters last week.

However, critics point to Moe's pandemic conversation with Unified Grassroots founder Nadine Ness as evidence of "separatist" influence in his party.

"Barely six months after nearly losing the election, the Sask Party is again kowtowing to the fringes of its base," said Young. "That is a stunning failure of leadership."

Ness told the Western Standard that the NDP simply does not like "giving people a voice."

"If it was up to the NDP, they would bring in the entire liberal agenda on Saskatchewan," said Ness, claiming there is "no difference" between the Opposition and Liberal elites in Ottawa.

"I'm going to give a voice to those wanting to stand between the NDP and their insane leftist agenda intent on destroying our province and our way of life," she said.

The premier awaits a change in the Prime Minister's cabinet and caucus approach to Saskatchewan. "What I heard was that Prime Minister Carney had said that he wants to work with both Saskatchewan and Alberta."

Moe said Saskatchewan wants input on policies affecting its industries and jobs. In contrast, Young warns that continued talk of independence would harm the province's economy.

"What I see, right now in Saskatchewan, is more a feeling of alienation," Moe clarified, "and more a feeling of 'we just want to be treated fairly in confederation.'"

To bring Canadians together, Ottawa will need to reset relations with disgruntled provinces in the West. "I want to work alongside this federal government to build Saskatchewan, within a very united and strong Canada."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also expressed a readiness to negotiate with the returned Mark Carney-led Liberals after the federal election.

"A large majority of Albertans are deeply frustrated that the same government that overtly attacked our provincial economy almost unabated for the past 10 years has been returned to government," she posted to social media after the election.

While the Liberals made electoral gains, they failed to secure a majority government by three seats.

Smith, who is not a separatist either, said maintaining the status quo was untenable given the escalating tensions between Alberta and Ottawa.

Last week, the Alberta government introduced the Election Statutes Amendment Act, containing a significant reform to establish a feasible process for a citizen-initiated referendum on Alberta separation.