WATCH: Scott Moe doesn't back separation

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe rejected separatist sentiment in his province following the federal election.

“What do you think about Western separatism?” a reporter asked. “I have not given up on Saskatchewan … being a part of the Confederation of Canada,” Moe replied Wednesday.

One third of residents want to leave the federation, according to a new Angus Reid poll—the most of any province in the country.

Sask. Premier Scott Moe speaks on Western separation sentiment increasing following another Liberal election victory.



"I have not in any way given up on Saskatchewan very much being a part, and a productive part of the Confederation of Canada."

“What I see, right now in Saskatchewan, is more a feeling of alienation,” Moe clarified, “and more a feeling of ‘we just want to be treated fairly in confederation.’”

“We want to be consulted with the policies that are coming forward, and that are going to impact our industries, our jobs.”

The premier awaits a change in the Prime Minister's cabinet and caucus approach to Saskatchewan. “What I heard was that Prime Minister Carney had said that he wants to work with both Saskatchewan and Alberta.”

“He also said that he wants to make Canada a global energy superpower, and that's great to hear,” Moe said, “but those are nothing but words, and I would say the policies truly do matter.”

To bring Canadians together, Ottawa will need to reset relations with disgruntled provinces to the West. “I want to work alongside this federal government to build Saskatchewan, within a very united and strong Canada.”

"Not by me," Premier Smith says, emphasizing that separation is not on the table for the UCP, though citizen initiatives may bring independence to the forefront.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also expressed a readiness to negotiate with the returned Mark Carney-led Liberals after Monday's federal election. While the Liberals made electoral gains, they failed to secure a majority government by four seats.

“A large majority of Albertans are deeply frustrated that the same government that overtly attacked our provincial economy almost unabated for the past 10 years has been returned to government,” Smith posted to social media, following a post-election blackout.

Smith, who is not a separatist, said maintaining the status quo was untenable given the escalating tensions between Alberta and Ottawa.

“Albertans are proud Canadians that want this nation to be strong, prosperous, and united, but we will no longer tolerate having our industries threatened and our resources landlocked by Ottawa.”

She intends to consult Albertans on the province’s next steps if the status quo continues.

Premier Smith's government introduced the Election Statutes Amendment Act, Tuesday afternoon, containing a significant reform to establish a feasible process for a citizen-initiated referendum on Alberta separation.

As of writing, three in 10 Albertans want to leave the federation.