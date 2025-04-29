Danielle Smith urges Carney to make amends with Alberta

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed disappointment but readiness to negotiate with the returned Mark Carney-led Liberals after Monday's federal election. They made electoral gains but failed to secure a majority government by three seats.

“A large majority of Albertans are deeply frustrated that the same government that overtly attacked our provincial economy almost unabated for the past 10 years has been returned to government,” Smith posted to social media, following a post-election blackout.

Smith stated that maintaining the status quo was untenable given the escalating tensions between Alberta and Ottawa.

“Albertans are proud Canadians that want this nation to be strong, prosperous, and united, but we will no longer tolerate having our industries threatened and our resources landlocked by Ottawa.”

"I think there's a real danger that the new prime minister is worse than the old prime minister": Premier Smith warns Canadians about Mark Carney's focus on 'net-zero' initiatives. pic.twitter.com/bfxxKgbcNM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 20, 2025

Smith expressed her hope that Carney would prioritize national unity, though concerns remain following a botched visit last month. The Premier was combative last March 20 after challenging Carney on his green zealotry.

“I think there's a real danger that the new prime minister is worse than the old prime minister,” she said, stating his obsession with “net-zero” initiatives will push Canada towards a national unity crisis.

On Tuesday, Smith highlighted that the anti-oil and gas NDP and Green parties were marginal in what was primarily a two-way election.

The federal Liberals have allocated over $200 billion to 150 climate change programs since 2015—most of which have been massive failures.

Danielle Smith responds to Mark Carney mocking her during a campaign event in Victoria, B.C.



"The attitude is 'sit down and shut up.' Well I don't shut up, I make sure Albertans know exactly how I feel about issues," the premier says. pic.twitter.com/sGOyNnXkrp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 7, 2025

Smith earlier warned of a “national unity crisis” if Carney doesn’t address Alberta’s demands, including the removal of certain climate policies.

She urged the Prime Minister to rescind the Impact Assessment Act and the oil and gas production cap, but Carney defended both policies and refused.

Separatist sentiment is on the rise after Prime Minister Carney made the announcement. He secured the fourth consecutive Liberal government yesterday.

Three in 10 residents want to leave the federation, according to a new Angus Reid poll.

A tense pre-election meeting in Edmonton and negative exchanges during the campaign have not assuaged concerns.

Danielle Smith reacts to criticism of her "entertaining" the idea of Alberta independence.



"At some point Canada has to start working for Alberta, and it's not right now," the premier says in part. pic.twitter.com/vnSm70RJsy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 1, 2025

Heading into the election, Smith endorsed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to be the next prime minister of Canada. He ended up losing his seat in Carleton, a riding he held for 20 years.

Smith threatened to consult Albertans on the province’s next steps if her demands weren’t met.

“In the weeks and months ahead, Albertans will have an opportunity to discuss our province’s future, assess various options for strengthening and protecting our province against future hostile acts from Ottawa, and to ultimately choose a path forward,” she wrote Tuesday.

Premier Smith's government introduced the Election Statutes Amendment Act, Tuesday afternoon, containing a significant reform to establish a feasible process for a citizen-initiated referendum on Alberta separation.