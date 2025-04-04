Poilievre downplays threat of western secession by former mentor

Pierre Poilievre supports Canadian unity, regardless of Preston Manning's suggestion that a Liberal win would trigger Western secession.

“We need to bring all Canadians together in a spirit of common ground,” Poilievre said yesterday at a campaign stop in Kingston. “What we need is a new Conservative government that will unite Canadians.”

Poilievre commented on Manning’s column, where the former Reform leader said a fourth Liberal term would undermine national unity.

Liberal leader Mark Carney called the former politician’s remarks “dramatic” and “unhelpful”.

Poilievre says Canadians need to "unite" together when asked about former opposition leader Preston Manning's op-ed warning Eastern Canada that a vote for the Liberals is a vote for Western separation and a breakup of the country. pic.twitter.com/tz9FctCTcO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 3, 2025

“Large numbers of Westerners simply will not stand for another four years of Liberal government, no matter who leads it,” Manning wrote in the column.

“The support for Western secession is therefore growing, unabated and even fuelled by Liberal promises to reverse many of their previous positions.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith warned of a potential “national unity crisis” if the next prime minister doesn’t address Alberta’s demands, including the removal of certain climate policies.

Alberta and Ottawa disagree on policies, with Alberta challenging Ottawa’s authority in court on the Impact Assessment Act and the oil and gas production cap.

Smith recently threatened to consult Albertans on the province’s next steps if her demands aren’t met. Carney says his government would not revoke either policy.

Freedom Convoy lawyer Keith Wilson told the publication that support for Alberta separatism was “off the scales” of late. “I’ve never seen it higher,” he said. “I mean, we have a history in Alberta of being frustrated and feeling ... taken advantage of.”

The 70s and 80s were turbulent, followed by the Reform Party and then Stephen Harper’s calming influence. Then Trudeau came to power for three terms.

Manning notes that unlike the 1980s, there is currently no party to redirect populist energy.

A recent Leger poll for Rebel News found that 25% of Albertans would support ditching Canada for the U.S., with another 5% unsure.

That follows a Research Co. poll that found roughly one-in-five Canadians would prefer their residing province join the United States and become an American state.

Twenty one percent of Albertans supported separation from Canada and joining the U.S., it said. Alberta 51, an advocacy group, cited “parliamentary imbalance” allowing Central Canada to control Albertans' lives.

Wilson argues that many Albertans, unhappy with the rest of Canada, are finding the idea of an independent Alberta appealing.

Meanwhile, Manning suggests organizing what he calls a “Canada West Constitutional Conference” after the federal election.

He founded and led the Reform Party, which became the Canadian Alliance, then merged with the Progressive Conservative Party to form today's Conservative Party.

Poilievre has not commented on the possibility of western separation if the Liberals win, instead focusing on his vision for a Conservative government.

“Let’s unite our nation, because after the lost Liberal decade of blocking resource jobs, driving half a trillion dollars out of our economy to the U.S., taxing away our workers, and selling out our country, we can’t give the Liberals a fourth term in power,” he said.