P.E.I. Premier urges RCMP probe into foreign interference

Prince Edward Island Premier Rob Lantz has requested the RCMP investigate widespread allegations of corrupt practices by Chinese foreign agents across the province, rather than initiating a judicial inquiry.

According to Blacklock’s, Premier Lantz urged the RCMP Commissioner to promptly investigate the allegations, noting their “potential to erode public trust,” regardless of substantiation, and acknowledged that some investigative processes might remain private.

The Premier also asked the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) to investigate, stating it was "not just a matter of financial oversight," but "public trust."

“We cannot afford to let speculation and fear take root,” wrote Lantz. “A thorough and impartial investigation conducted by the RCMP is the only way to restore clarity and trust.”

Rob Lantz - Premier PEI

Issue statement regarding allegations of Foreign Interference, Money Laundering and Corruption within PEI … pic.twitter.com/60jkS1ghe7 — Martin Harriman (@martinharriman1) October 16, 2025

Garry Clement, former RCMP anti-money laundering director, reported discovering "money laundering, corruption and elite capture at the highest level," citing brave Islanders who provided sufficient information for a criminal investigation.

On October 8, Clement and Michel Juneau-Katsuya, former head of CSIS Asia-Pacific unit, exposed alleged interference in P.E.I., where wealthy, Beijing-linked applicants exploited the Provincial Nominee Program for permanent residency via unfulfilled investments.

CRA records indicate several PEI Buddhist charities reported unusually large cash transfers, with one nunnery reporting $85.1 million in securities.

Lantz announced that the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's February investigation into land ownership, which connects to Clement and Juneau-Katsuya's probe into China's land acquisition ambitions, will forward criminal or national security findings to federal authorities.

Following the October 8 news conference, Lantz acknowledged the public's "growing unease" regarding foreign interference, money laundering, and land ownership, stating, "I hear you. I share your concerns, and I believe you deserve answers."

Clement advocates for a federal public inquiry, suggesting provincial investigations may not suffice to fully address the issue. “An investigation can only focus on a narrow aspect, which will fail to provide clarity and a thorough understanding,” he told the Epoch Times.

FINTRAC, meanwhile, did not explicitly say whether it would launch an investigation as requested by the province, but noted that it remains committed to carrying out its duties within P.E.I. and across the country, as reported by the Epoch Times.

Premier Smith tells Rebel reporter @westcdnfirst that she asked CSIS if they'd share intel on election meddling in Alberta.



"The answer was no," Smith says, who adds premiers should be briefed on the level of interference so they can address it.https://t.co/mNfUStez4z pic.twitter.com/eyQsNh3N8E — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 23, 2024

B.C. Premier David Eby previously urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to amend the CSIS Act for broader information sharing with provinces, citing overdue intelligence reform to protect against foreign meddling.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith shared that sentiment after expressing surprise when CSIS informed her the province was not a target of foreign interference, stating, "Something feels like it's not on the up and up."