Pair of critics kicked out of Toronto antisemitism town hall

Town hall meetings are usually an opportunity for residents to ask questions of elected officials. In Toronto, however, politicians like Mayor Olivia Chow, Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks and police Chief Mmyron Demkiw were not open to questions despite attending a town hall about an antisemitic crime wave.

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant caught up with two individuals who were ejected from the event for voicing their displeasure with the politicians' response.

“I didn't heckle, I was just sitting and recording,” said Salman Sima, a frequent critic of Iran's influence on extremist groups like Hamas. Instead, Sima says he was just backing up National Telegraph journalist Daniel Bordman. “I said, you go after my friend — no. I'm going to record everything.”

Bordman pointed out that Saks was booed before delivering her speech, if you can even call it a speech.

“A lot of them are just, they're looking down at a piece of paper” and reciting their generic talking points, Bordman said. “That's what it was.”