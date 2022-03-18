Pakistan is a country full of contradictions, confusion and corruption

By Raheel Raza The ABC's of Islamism Everything you wanted to know about radical Islam, but were afraid to ask. Buy Now

I am here in Pakistan, a country full of contradictions, confusion and corruption.

In fact, U.S. Congressman Scott Perry, a member of the house foreign affairs committee, has a bill in the House of Representatives demanding that Pakistan be designated as a state sponsor of terror.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan recently launched a verbal offensive against European Union ambassadors in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, as they urged Pakistan to sign a joint letter denouncing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Khan said Pakistan was not a slave to follow orders from any country.

Imran Khan recently lauded our Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his “unequivocal” condemnation of Islamophobia. Yet, there are numerous attacks on minorities in Pakistan with no “phobia” attached to them.

Only a few days ago, a suicide bombing took place inside a Shia Mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan killing more than 50 people and injuring about 200. The attack happened as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers.

I spoke with a Shia religious leader who said that Shias don’t feel safe in Pakistan.

In Canada, we have Motion 103 against Islamophobia, introduced by an MP of Pakistani origin — but not a peep about what is happening in the Muslim-majority country.

For a country that has a fully-fledged separatist movement in Baluchistan and is always in competition with Nigeria as to which is the most corrupt nation, it sure makes a lot of noise.