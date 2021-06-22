“The pandemic is not over”: Trudeau says fully vaccinated travellers will STILL be tested on arrival

Justin Trudeau announced today that some COVID-19 measures need to “stay in place for now,” and that one of the reasons the country can start easing border measures is that “more and more Canadians are vaccinated every day.”

More than 75 per cent of eligible Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and more than 21 per cent are “fully vaccinated.”

“The pandemic is not over,” said Trudeau. “There's still variants circulating around the world, so there's a number of important measures that need to stay in place for now.”

Justin Trudeau announced today that some COVID-19 measures need to “stay in place for now,” and that one of the reasons the country can start easing border measures is that “more and more Canadians are vaccinated every day.”



FULL STORY: https://t.co/CoRX5JxI5J pic.twitter.com/7ORowWvusc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 22, 2021

The prime minister turned to address firearms, stating that “building a better Canada means building a safer Canada,” adding that “last year, we banned assault weapons.”

Trudeau then attacked the Conservative Party for not supporting a ban on conversion therapy, not voting for the Liberal extension of CERB and not aiming to force the country to record net zero carbon emissions by 2050. “These are progressive bills that will make a real difference in the lives of Canadians,” explained the prime minister.

As for the lifting of COVID travel restrictions, Trudeau clarified Health Minister Patty Hajdu's announcement that fully vaccinated travellers can skip their quarantine and day eight COVID tests, stating that people will “still be tested” on arrival.