Pandemic not over for mask-wearing Jacinda Ardern ahead of wedding

Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, has drawn attention wearing a straw hat and surgical mask during her manicure, with a witness noting, 'Clearly the pandemic isn't over for the Queen of lockdowns.'

Ardern, who had originally planned to get married in 2022, but postponed the event due to Covid-19 restrictions, was photographed by The Daily Mail.

Ardern and fiancé Clarke Gayford's wedding is set to take place at the elite Craggy Range Winery on Saturday.

They first met in 2012, with their relationship starting in 2014. Known for his media roles, Gayford is the current host of 'Fish of the Day' and 'Moving Houses.'

The couple shares a daughter, Neve, born in 2018 while Ardern was in office.

The wedding venue, Craggy Range Winery, nestled between Te Mata Peak and the Tukituki River, was dubbed the world's most Instagrammable vineyard in 2021.

Security is reportedly on high alert ahead of the weekend, with Ardern's popularity in the country plummeting after her harsh lockdowns and controversial policies saw Labour plummet at the polls last year.