Calling all pandemic whistleblowers: help us bring truth to the public
Rebel News is seeking serious whistleblowers to expose information about the lockdowns, pandemic, vaccines and more! Learn more on this page.
Recently, a whistleblower highlighted some data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial which was published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).
According to the BMJ, “a regional director employed at the research organization Ventavia Research Group told The BMJ that the company falsified data, unblinded patients, employed inadequately trained vaccinators, and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in Pfizer’s pivotal phase III trial.”
What would we do without our fearless whistleblowers like that regional director?
At Rebel News, we appreciate the bravery of anyone who has come forward with important information.
That’s why we created an intake form for whistleblowers to come forward and expose some important details about the lockdowns, restrictions, vaccines, and healthcare.
If you are a pandemic whistleblower, inside government, law enforcement, inside a business, a hospital, a care home, a pharmaceutical company, or a laboratory and have information you think the public must know, please fill out the form on this page.
We think the whistleblowers need support and a safe place. That is why anyone who submits information will be kept confidential — always.
And if you want to support our work to chase down leads and file for documents related to those provided to us, you can also donate directly on this page!
