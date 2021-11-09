Calling all pandemic whistleblowers: help us bring truth to the public

Submit your information If you are a pandemic whistleblower, inside government, law enforcement, inside a business, a hospital, a care home, a pharmaceutical company, or a laboratory and have information you think the public must know, fill out the form on this page. Sign up

Recently, a whistleblower highlighted some data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial which was published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

According to the BMJ, “a regional director employed at the research organization Ventavia Research Group told The BMJ that the company falsified data, unblinded patients, employed inadequately trained vaccinators, and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in Pfizer’s pivotal phase III trial.”

What would we do without our fearless whistleblowers like that regional director?

At Rebel News, we appreciate the bravery of anyone who has come forward with important information.

That’s why we created an intake form for whistleblowers to come forward and expose some important details about the lockdowns, restrictions, vaccines, and healthcare.

We think the whistleblowers need support and a safe place. That is why anyone who submits information will be kept confidential — always.

And if you want to support our work to chase down leads and file for documents related to those provided to us, you can also donate directly on this page!