Panhandlers scamming Canadians in multiple cities!

After being exposed begging for money in Mississauga and getting picked up at the end of the day, these panhandlers were later spotted in doing the same thing in Toronto.

Lincoln Jay
  October 28, 2025   |   News Analysis

Earlier this year, in May, at the intersection of Dundas Street and Dixie Road in Mississauga, two women were seen asking for money while holding signs.

Countless generous-but-deceived drivers gave them their hard-earned money. After spending hours panhandling, the pair were later picked up in an alleyway behind a plaza by a man in a vehicle.

The very next morning, the same van dropped the two women off at the same spot.

Roughly four months later, the duo was spotted again. This time at the intersection of Black Creek Drive and Lawrence Avenue in Toronto.

When confronted, the women refused to answer any questions. During the encounter, one of them became aggressive and threw an apple.

With little to no consequences, people like this will continue to take advantage of Canadians’ generosity.

The mayor of Vaughan recently introduced a bylaw prohibiting deceptive panhandling tactics in public spaces. Political leaders across Canada need to take similar action against these scams.

I’m currently working on a story about distraction thefts across the Greater Toronto Area. If you’ve had firsthand experience with this type of theft, please contact me directly at [email protected].



